Your Ultimate Weekend Binge-Guide (24th July To 31st July 2025): From Divine Dreams To Dark Mysteries!

This weekend's OTT lineup is packed with exciting releases! From The Sandman S2 Part 2's fantasy magic to Mandala Murders' dark crime thriller, and comedy-drama Rangeen to action-packed Trigger—there's something for everyone to binge!

Published: July 24, 2025 15:27:36 IST

The weekend is finally here, and with it brings a new wave of great content from a mass of Over-The-Top (OTT) services, guaranteed to keep you stuck to your screens. This week offers a varied smorgasbord for every taste from the fans of big fantasy to the followers of dark crime thrillers and even the light dramas. 

At the top of my list is the highly anticipated second part of “The Sandman Season 2,” taking viewers deeper into the otherworldly world of fantasy. But that’s not all; keep an eye out for diving into the hellish world of “Mandala Murders,” the complex plot of “Rangeen,” and the intense action of “Trigger,” to mention but a few of the great new web shows.

Fantasy & Folklore: Immersive Worlds Await

For fantasy fanatics, The Sandman S2 Part 2 on Netflix is the crown jewel. Continuing from where Volume 1 ended, this much-awaited release (pounding screens on July 24, 2025) tracks Lord Morpheus as he embarks on his dangerous quest through the realms of life. More breathtaking visuals, more complex plotlines, and a further in-depth look at the mythic figures of Neil Gaiman’s original comic book series are what audiences can look forward to.

This season will explore deeper into secrets of the universe and challenge Dream with some tough players derived from rich mythological inspiration and broadening the universe. The episodic rollout strategy, where Part 2 had episodes 7-11, guarantees a steady enthralment for its committed fans ultimately leading to a bonus episode later this month.

Crime & Comedy: Thrills and Unexpected Turns

A thrilling addition to the Indian murder thriller genre, “Mandala Murders” will be available for streaming on Netflix tomorrow July 25, 2025. As detectives investigate a string of ritualistic killings linked to an old secret society, this YRF Entertainment production skillfully blends mythology with an exciting crime procedural. It is sure to appeal to fans of psychological suspense because of its dark plot and symbolism.

Lighter fare comes in the form of Prime Video presenting us with “Rangeen” (also premiering on July 25, 2025), a comedy-drama starring Viineet Kumar Singh and Rajshri Deshpande. This movie delves into an offbeat revenge plot, where a hurt husband takes an unorthodox route.

And for those in the mood for some action, the web series “Trigger” (streamed on Hotstar and Prime Video in different regional flavours) offers an adrenaline-pumping blend of action and suspense, frequently revolving around undercover operations and crime gangs, and thus an addictive experience.

