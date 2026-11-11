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Home > Entertainment News > ‘You’re Either In Or Out’: Kiara Advani Once Gave Sidharth Malhotra An Ultimatum Before He Left For Shershaah Shoot; What Happened Next Changed Their Love Story

‘You’re Either In Or Out’: Kiara Advani Once Gave Sidharth Malhotra An Ultimatum Before He Left For Shershaah Shoot; What Happened Next Changed Their Love Story

Kiara Advani once asked Sidharth Malhotra to make up his mind about their relationship before he left for the Shershaah shoot in Kargil. What followed were 30 days of nightly phone calls.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (Image: X)
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 17:41 IST

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s love story may have found its turning point during the making of Shershaah, but things were far from certain between the two before the film’s shoot began. In fact, Kiara once made it clear to Sidharth that she did not want to remain in an undefined relationship. The actress recalled confronting him on the night before he left for the film’s shoot in Kargil. She told him that his behaviour was confusing and that she needed to know where they stood.

“You’re very hot and cold with me. For me, you’re either in or you’re out. Like this in between, I don’t understand, I can’t do it,” Kiara told him.

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Sidharth, meanwhile, explained that he had been hesitant because he did not want to enter a relationship without being certain about his commitment. He said that if he decided to be with someone, he wanted it to be something solid. At that point, however, he was also trying to focus on his work.

Why did Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra decide to part ways?

With Sidharth preparing to leave for the demanding Shershaah shoot, the two decided to step away from the situation and see where things went. It was not a straightforward beginning to their relationship.

The film required Sidharth to travel to Kargil, where the shoot involved challenging conditions and a demanding schedule. Rather than continuing with an uncertain equation, they agreed to give each other space and let things take their course. But the distance did not keep them apart for long.

How did 30 days of phone calls bring them closer?

During his time in Kargil, Sidharth began calling Kiara every night after pack-up. Despite the remote location and connectivity challenges, the two continued talking. Kiara recalled that they spoke for 30 consecutive days. Those nightly conversations gradually brought them closer, and she said their relationship officially began while Sidharth was in Kargil.

What had started with an uncomfortable conversation about commitment eventually turned into a relationship. Their time apart during the Shershaah shoot gave them an opportunity to understand what they wanted from each other.

When did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani get married?

Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship grew after they worked together on Shershaah, the 2021 war drama in which they played Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema. Their on-screen pairing also became closely associated with their real-life romance. The couple got married on February 7, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They later welcomed their daughter in July 2025.

The actors are now set to revisit their relationship on Koffee With Karan Season 9. Their appearance on the show marks their first joint television outing as a married couple. The episode is scheduled to stream on JioHotstar on November 11 at 7 PM. From Kiara asking for a clear answer to Sidharth calling her every night from Kargil, the early days of their relationship took an unexpected turn during the making of Shershaah.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella 2027 Return Puts Him Alongside Madonna And Dua Lipa, But His Musical Journey Started Somewhere Very Different

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‘You’re Either In Or Out’: Kiara Advani Once Gave Sidharth Malhotra An Ultimatum Before He Left For Shershaah Shoot; What Happened Next Changed Their Love Story
Tags: Bollywoodcelebrity love storiesentertainment newskiara advaniKoffee With Karan 9ShershaahSidharth Malhotra

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‘You’re Either In Or Out’: Kiara Advani Once Gave Sidharth Malhotra An Ultimatum Before He Left For Shershaah Shoot; What Happened Next Changed Their Love Story

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‘You’re Either In Or Out’: Kiara Advani Once Gave Sidharth Malhotra An Ultimatum Before He Left For Shershaah Shoot; What Happened Next Changed Their Love Story

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‘You’re Either In Or Out’: Kiara Advani Once Gave Sidharth Malhotra An Ultimatum Before He Left For Shershaah Shoot; What Happened Next Changed Their Love Story
‘You’re Either In Or Out’: Kiara Advani Once Gave Sidharth Malhotra An Ultimatum Before He Left For Shershaah Shoot; What Happened Next Changed Their Love Story
‘You’re Either In Or Out’: Kiara Advani Once Gave Sidharth Malhotra An Ultimatum Before He Left For Shershaah Shoot; What Happened Next Changed Their Love Story
‘You’re Either In Or Out’: Kiara Advani Once Gave Sidharth Malhotra An Ultimatum Before He Left For Shershaah Shoot; What Happened Next Changed Their Love Story
‘You’re Either In Or Out’: Kiara Advani Once Gave Sidharth Malhotra An Ultimatum Before He Left For Shershaah Shoot; What Happened Next Changed Their Love Story

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