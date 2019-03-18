With more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube, YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam is the preferred choice of brands in the digital age. As he ties up with brands like Tissot and beardo, Bhuvan Bam is one of the prime stars for brands to promote their new products online and expand their consumer base. Bhuvan Bam has rose to fame with his funny and relatable videos on his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines.

In a span of less than 4 years, Bhuvan Bam has emerged as an Internet sensation by tapping in the unexplored reservoir of opportunities offered by the digital boom. With his wit, talent and unmatched comic timing, Bhuvan has emerged as the first Indian YouTuber to garner 10 million subscribers. Starting out his career in June 2015, Bhuvan manages to give his followers a fit of laughter every time he uploads a new video on his channel BB Ki Vines.

Featuring 2-8 minute long videos, Bhuvan is known to play various relatable characters in the setup of a middle-class family and has become a household name in India and in neighbouring countries. A massive fanbase that overrides some of Bollywood celebrities’ popularity, Bhuvan has built a loyal fan following of teenagers and young adults who consume his content on a daily basis. It is this digital footprint of Bhuvan Bam that makes him one of the prime digital stars preferred by brands to promote their new products online and expand their consumer base. Leveraging on his online footprint and huge fan-following, Bhuvan is the face of young, fun and trendy products like Tissot and Beardo.

Beardo co-founder Ashutosh Valani says that they are a digital-first brand. Since its inception, the brand’s first priority has been and will be digital marketing and it is only going to leverage from there. Speaking about how establishing a direct connection with the audience and witnessing instant results are only possible with digital marketing, he added that Bhuvan is the perfect choice for the brand because of his influence over their target consumer profile, i.e 15-25 years.

On their association, Ashutosh Valani said that Beardo aims to reach their potential consumers by tapping on Bhuvan Bam’s comic and relatable narrative and emerge as an approachable and fun-loving brand personality. These collaborations of famed brands with YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam just go on to prove that brands have marked a shift from conventional ways of promoting their products to expanding their scope to the digital world and reaching out to new consumers with the help of their favourite social media influencers.

