Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is best known for giving major fashion and fitness goals to her fans. Recently, Jacqueline shared a picture with YouTube star Amanda Cerny, who is known as Jacqueline Fernandez’s doppelganger and asked her to visit India. Within no time, Amanda replied with her picture inside an airplane.

Amanda Cerny flies to the city after Jacqueline Fernandez asked her to visit her in Mumbai. Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez in an Instagram post asked Amanda Cerny to visit her in Mumbai and shared a picture of them. And within no time, Amanda confirmed her plans on her Instagram handle by sharing a picture from a flight along with the caption that expressed her excitement. Even Jacqueline was amazed to see such a quick response and reacted to the post–Oh my god that was fast Amanda floored the actress with her reply as well.

Jacqueline and Amanda’s pictures went viral on the Internet in September last year when the actress met the social media sensation. Jacqueline posted a series of pictures from their meeting, where they were seen having a gala time together. The actress was surprised to see such a resemblance with the Youtuber.

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram, and regularly updates her fans with her professional and personal upgrades. The hottie never fails to impress fans and always end up giving major fashion goals. From sharing pictures of her everyday phenomenon to giving major goals, she sparkles with hotness in her every upload.

The hottie is filled with talent and is also known for pole dancing. The hardworking actor commenced with her acting career in 2009 with the movie Aladin. Post to which she appeared in a series of hit films like Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick and Judwaa 2.

Talking about her work front, the actor will be next appearing on-screens in the film Drive. The hardworking actor also appeared as a judge in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in season 9. Jacqueline is also a gym freak and always uploads her workout pictures and is seen giving major fitness goals to her fans. The diva has a massive fan following on her social media platforms and keeps uploading sizzling pictures.

