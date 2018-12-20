Ace of space contestant Danish Zehen has passed away in a car accident. Aged 21, Danish Zehen was lovingly known as the Coolest Bad Boy. It is reported that the accident took place when Danish was coming back from a wedding. Ace of space host Vikas Gupta and his co-contestants Divya Aggarwal, Varun Sood and Chetna Pandey have expressed grief on social media.

To express grief, Vikas Gupta took to his official Instagram account to share a photo of Danish. In the caption, he called him the coloured hair king of Ace of Space. He further added that he might have gone but he will always remain in his mind. For the unknown, Vikas Gupta was also one of the finalist of Bigg Boss 11.

Calling him a bundle of energy and someone who has never given up in life, Co-contestant Divya shared a video of him on her social media platform. In her post, Divya added that we have lost a man of good deeds. Along with Divya, Varun Sood also posted a thoughful and creative photo of Danish.

With this, avid viewers of the show Ace Of Space have expressed remorse on social media expressing disbelief and shock. Known for making fashion and lifestyle videos on YouTube, Danish Zehen has 3 lakh subscribers on YouTube and his every video have more than 200K views.

