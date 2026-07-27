YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Accuses Wife Ritika Chauhan Of Infidelity, Shares Alleged ‘Proof’ In New Video

Months after accusing his family of subjecting him to “mental torture,” YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, better known as UK07 Rider, has made a new set of allegations against his estranged wife, Ritika Chauhan. In a recently uploaded YouTube vlog, Anurag alleged that Ritika was involved in an affair with a man she described as her “best friend” while she was pregnant. The YouTuber also shared screenshots, video clips and recordings that he claimed supported his allegations.

India.com has not independently verified any of the claims made by Anurag Dobhal or the authenticity of the material shared in the video.

What did Anurag claim in his latest vlog?

The vlog features a song titled Annath, which Anurag said is inspired by his personal experiences. Alongside the music video, he included what he described as evidence of Ritika’s alleged relationship with another man. Anurag shared a screenshot in which the man allegedly referred to Ritika as his girlfriend. He also made a phone call to Ritika while sitting beside the same individual. Ritika, however, maintained that the man was “just my best friend.”

The man later appeared in the video and claimed that Ritika had stayed at his house for around 15 days while she was pregnant. He further alleged that she had arrived there with her brothers and claimed that her mother had encouraged her to separate from Anurag.

These claims have not been independently verified.

Alimony, custody and emotional message to his son

In the video, Anurag also alleged that Ritika had wanted to terminate her pregnancy, adding that he chose to forgive those around him for the sake of their child. He further claimed that Ritika and her family were preventing him from meeting his son and were demanding a substantial alimony settlement. According to Anurag, he had already paid ₹37 lakh in an effort to gain access to his child.

The YouTuber ended the vlog with an emotional message addressed to his son, saying he was facing financial difficulties after losing many of his assets but would continue working hard in the hope of reuniting with him. Ritika Chauhan has not publicly responded to these latest allegations beyond reiterating in the video that the man in question is her “best friend.”