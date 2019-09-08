Bhuvan Bam thanked Amitabh Bachchan, KBC makers with a special post on Twitter. He said the questions asked in the show helped his dad to recollect memories.

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam penned down a heartwarming note for Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and TV reality show Kon Banega Crorepati (KBC) shows makers. In his post, Bhuvan Bam said some questions asked during the show helped his dad to recollect memories. KBC is currently in its 11th edition and is being hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Bhuvan Bham in his tweet said a sincere thank you to Sr Bachchan & the makers of KBC. The interesting questions of the shows helped his father to recollect life events which he has forgotten after brain surgery. Bham added that the way his dad sits in front of the television and participates in the show is like a breath of fresh air, which gives the family members a new hope ☺️.

Waiting for the next question!💪🏼😬 pic.twitter.com/fgUwBP6qGS — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) September 6, 2019

In another tweet, the YouTuber shared a mini clip of his father dad watching KBC with undivided attention. Bhuvan Bham captioned his post ‘waiting for the next question.’

Bhuvan Bam has a huge fan following on social media sites Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. After which, his fans pour love in the comment section and wished his father health and happiness. Bhuvan Bam is known for his YouTube comedy channel BB Ki Vines.

See here’s how Tweeple reacted to Bhuvan Bham’s post:

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Badla and now will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He also has Gulabo Sitabo in his bag, in which, he will be cast alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

