Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Youtuber Elvish Yadav Booked For Misleading Video Claiming Police Escort

A case has been registered against popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav for sharing a misleading video in which he falsely claimed that he was being escorted by Rajasthan Police during a music video shoot in Jaipur. The case was filed following an investigation by authorities citing police officials.

Youtuber Elvish Yadav Booked For Misleading Video Claiming Police Escort

A case is registered against YouTuber Elvish Yadav for sharing a misleading video claiming police escorted him during music video shoot


A case has been registered against popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav for sharing a misleading video in which he falsely claimed that he was being escorted by Rajasthan Police during a music video shoot in Jaipur. The case was filed following an investigation by authorities, as reported by the news agency PTI, citing police officials.

Police Deny Providing Escort

The Rajasthan Police quickly dismissed Yadav’s claims, stating that no official security was assigned to the YouTuber. Officials further clarified that he has been booked for attempting to tarnish the reputation of the Rajasthan Police by spreading misinformation.

The controversial video, uploaded by Yadav on social media, shows him traveling in a car driven by Krishnavardhan, the son of former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas. In the video, a police vehicle can be seen approaching their car from behind, leading Yadav to claim that they were being escorted by the police. During their conversation, Krishnavardhan mentions that the police vehicles would change as they passed through different areas, implying a coordinated escort.

Official Statement from Police

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph clarified that no such escort was provided to Yadav. “An FIR has been registered against him in the matter,” he confirmed.

Additional Commissioner of Police Rameshwar Singh also emphasized that security is only provided based on established protocols and that no police personnel had been assigned to escort Yadav. ACP Kunwar Rashtradeep further added that the FIR was registered at the cyber police station under charges of sharing a “fake video” that allegedly damages the reputation of Rajasthan Police.

Yadav’s Video Of Police Escort

Yadav had traveled to Jaipur on February 8 for a music video shoot in Sambhar. The misleading video in question was part of a vlog he filmed during his trip. Adding to the controversy, the vlog also showed Yadav’s vehicle passing through a toll booth without paying a fee, with the police vehicle following behind.

Former Minister Pratap Singh Distances Himself

Former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has denied any involvement in arranging police security for Yadav. He stated that neither he nor his son had requested an escort. “Elvish Yadav has visited me often, and as a politician, I meet many people. My government is not in power, so I do not know who arranged for the police vehicle or why it was there,” he explained.

Pratap Singh further suggested that the state government or Yadav himself should clarify the details regarding the police vehicle. “This issue is being stretched too much,” he told reporters.

The Rajasthan Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine how and why a police vehicle was seen in the video. Authorities are also examining whether any officials were involved in the incident.

As the case unfolds, Yadav has yet to make an official statement regarding the controversy.

Elvish Yadav Misleading Video Police escort

