Comedian Mallika Dua is known in the YouTube industry for her comic timing and perfect accents. After being in a spat with PadMan star Akshay Kumar last year during the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge which garnered mixed support over the issue of an unplaced remark made by Kumar, she is now jabbing fun at the PadMan challenge started by his wife Twinkle Khanna on her Instagram stories.

A year ago, in November, Mallika Dua had a revolting spat with Akshay Kumar when the previous’ dad and famous columnist Vinod Dua blamed the last for passing a sexist comment on her little girl at The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Their feud was everywhere, splattered all over the online networking which was trailed by counter hammering and befitting answers from both the gatherings. While it looked as though the issue was done and cleaned after Mallika hit the last nail in the casket after Twinkle Khanna’s reply on Twitter, it now resembles the entertainer hasn’t overlooked the scene and chose to taunt Akshay Kumar over the PadMan challenge which is currently being used to promote his upcoming film PadMan.

Mallika Dua, in a series of Instagram stories, jabbed fun at the PadMan challenge and wrote, “Always remember. Each time you feel weak, each time you feel lesser than your equals, each time you feel you’ve been made to feel lesser for no reason and that the fight has just about begun, when you feel society and the govt have not given you your due, hold up a sanitary pad and post a picture of it on Instagram. You will feel empowered. So empowered. Bye.”

Here are the screenshots from Mallika Dua’s Instagram stories: