Renowned YouTuber PewDiePie paid a tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He made a video where he talks about Sushant's career, life experiences and perspective on life. PewDiePie expresses how he relates at several instances with the actor.

Famous YouTuber PewDiePie recently uploaded a video on YouTube, paying tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. He talks about the things that he and Sushant had in common. PewDiePie speaks about Sushant’s career, accomplishments and the fashion he used to live ‘in the moment’. Both Sushant and PewDiePie’s fans have been welcoming PewDiePie’s gesture.

PewDiePie is a Swedish YouTuber. His original name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg. He has 105 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He made a video on filmmaker Ekta Kapoor in the past which landed him into having some Ekta Kapoor fans throw hate at him.

PewDiePie made the video in a review video format. He played a video of Sushant talking about his life and experiences. The video that PewDiePie plays in his video was recorded at Avenues 2016, SJMSOM IIT Mumbai. In the video, Sushant talks about society’s norms of happiness and success. Sushant talks about how money and recognition are associated with being successful.

PewDiePie shares how he could correlate at some instances with the late actor. Sushant and PewDiePie are both engineering dropouts. They both had to clear engineering entrance exams to get into their desired colleges. Also, both had the pressure of earning good money. Sushant shares how he ended up performing arts instead of studying engineering.

Rajput shares a flash of his past life and days of struggle where he even had to live with 6 people in a single room, kitchen house. But he goes on to explain how happy he was during all that time as he was doing something that kept his excitement intact throughout.

The Youtuber expressed how he respects Sushant Singh Rajput’s thoughts and would have loved to meet him. PewDiePie told in his video that Sushant had also followed him on Instagram. Also, PewDiePie calls Sushant as a cool guy. Sushant believed that happiness is made of present and excitement. According to him, a person must feel the excitement in doing what he does at present in order to be truly happy and successful.

Coming to actor’s untimely passing, PewDiePie says that he can’t believe that someone like Sushant who breathed in the present could ever commit suicide. He also slammed the people who are making money out of Sushant’s death. Also, he chose not to comment much on whether Sushant died of suicide or not.

