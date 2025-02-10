Home
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Apologizes For Obscene Jokes On Comedy Show ‘Had A Lapse In Judgment’

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his BeerBiceps channel, has issued an apology for his inappropriate and obscene remarks made during an episode of comedian Samay Raina’s India's Got Latent show.

Mumbai: February 10, 2025 – YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his BeerBiceps channel, has issued an apology for his inappropriate and obscene remarks made during an episode of comedian Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent show. The controversial comments have led to multiple complaints and an FIR filed against Allahbadia, Raina, and the organizers of the show.

In a statement, Allahbadia expressed regret for his words, admitting that he had a lapse in judgment during the show. “I deeply regret the remarks I made, and I apologize to anyone who was offended. It was a poor attempt at humor, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” said Allahbadia.

Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage

The remarks in question came when Allahbadia posed a highly inappropriate and explicit question to a contestant, asking, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?” The comment was immediately met with outrage from viewers on social media, with many calling for stricter content regulations on online platforms.

The incident has ignited a public debate on the limits of freedom of expression, with many questioning the nature of content broadcast on platforms like YouTube and OTT shows. Social media backlash continues to grow, and several complaints have been filed against the YouTuber for his behavior.

FIR Filed Against Allahbadia and Show Organizers

Following the incident, a formal complaint was lodged by activist Rahul Easwar with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission. The complaint names Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and Apoorva Makhija, also known as The Rebel Kid, who participated in the episode. Easwar described Allahbadia’s remarks as “highly offensive, grossly obscene, and detrimental to public decency and ethics.”

The complaint further emphasized the lack of age restrictions on the show, which aired the explicit content on a public platform, potentially exposing minors and impressionable viewers to inappropriate material.

Devendra Fadnavis: Freedom of Speech Has Limits

Amid the growing controversy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke out, emphasizing that freedom of speech has boundaries. “Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. This encroachment is wrong, and such behavior cannot be tolerated,” Fadnavis said, hinting at possible action against Allahbadia.

Fadnavis called for more dignified ways of expressing opinions, pointing out that society has laws against obscenity, and such actions must be met with appropriate legal consequences.

Outrage from Public Figures

The incident also drew criticism from other public figures. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate condemned the behavior, stating, “We can’t normalize perverse behavior as cool. This isn’t creativity, it’s perversity.”

Rekha Sharma, former Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), also voiced her concerns, saying, “Such jokes about a mother or a woman’s body are unacceptable. It reflects a moral decline in today’s youth.”

Several individuals, including BJP Vice President Nilotpal Mrinal, have sent complaint letters to the Khar Police Station, demanding action against the YouTuber, Samay Raina, and the participants of India’s Got Latent. Legal experts have suggested that the remarks should be scrutinized further to determine the extent of their impact on viewers, especially minors.

YouTuber’s Apology and Public Response

Ranveer Allahbadia, who has 10.5 million subscribers on his BeerBiceps YouTube channel and 4.5 million followers on Instagram, has yet to face any formal legal consequences. However, his apology and the public outcry suggest that the issue is far from over. Allahbadia has reiterated that he takes full responsibility for his lapse in judgment and assured his audience that such behavior will not be repeated.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the responsibility influencers and content creators have in shaping public discourse, especially in an age where online content reaches millions globally.

