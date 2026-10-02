Viral Video: YouTuber Sourav Joshi And His Family Abused In Uttarakhand —Watch What Happened Next

YouTuber Sourav Joshi has posted a video in which he narrated an incident involving him and his family members at Haldwani, Uttarakhand. As per Joshi, a gorup of men inside the other car made offensive comments against him and his family members who were driving in the city. The situation soon became quite bizarre with a car chase and abandonment of the vehicle followed by a police inquiry.

As per Joshi, he was traveling with his wife Avantika and two brothers when the incident happened near the Tikonia area of Haldwani on the night of September 30. He said that the people from the black car had asked him to open the window of his car.

Sourav Joshi Says Men Abused Him And His Family

According to Joshi, he initially believed the men wanted to greet him. After he lowered the window, however, they allegedly began abusing him and his family before driving away. Joshi said in his vlog that the men appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The allegation has not been independently established.

The incident was later recounted by Joshi in a vlog uploaded to his YouTube channel, where he described what happened and showed the vehicle involved.

Watch: Sourav Joshi Chases The Car

Rather than letting the matter end there, Joshi said he followed the car as it sped away. According to reports based on his account, the vehicle was a black Nissan Micra bearing registration number UK04AJ5953. Joshi followed it until he eventually found the car parked.

But by the time he reached the vehicle, the men were nowhere to be seen. The car had reportedly been left unattended, with its engine still running and its windows rolled down. Joshi also said the occupants had left mobile phones and other belongings inside the vehicle.

In the video, Joshi is heard saying, “Haldwani mein ye sab nahi chalega,” while recounting the incident and explaining why he followed the vehicle.

Sourav Joshi’s Wife Avantika Approaches Police

Following the incident, Joshi’s wife Avantika approached police personnel who were patrolling in the area and provided details of the vehicle, according to local reports. Police said CCTV footage from the surrounding area and other available evidence would be examined as part of the inquiry.

There is a discrepancy in reports about the status of a formal written complaint: NDTV reported that Joshi filed a complaint, while a report from Jagran quoted the local police as saying that no written complaint had been received from Joshi at that point.

Police To Examine CCTV Footage

The case is currently under investigation by the police, and they are seeking the identity of the men. Video surveillance tapes of the scene are likely to be used in the course of the investigation. For the meantime, the claims regarding the verbal abuse and the intoxication of the men are based on Joshi’s claims. The investigation by the police will determine the validity of these claims.

The case has gained a lot of interest from the Internet community owing to the surprising development in the case, which began from the alleged confrontation on the road and ended with Joshi tailing another car with its occupants leaving it behind.

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