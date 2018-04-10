With more than 5 billion views on YouTube, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito is the most-watched chartbuster. On Tuesday, the music video fell prey to apparent hacking and was removed from the website. Along with Despacito, music videos of artists like Drake, Shakira, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Adele among many others were also affected.

Music lovers all across the world were in for a huge shock on Tuesday as YouTube’s most popular music video ‘Despacito’ fell prey to apparent hacker activity and was reportedly deleted from the video-sharing platform. After the apparent hack, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s official music video, which boasts of more than five billion views, featured a group of masked individuals holding a gun towards the camera. When users tried to play the video, a message flashed that the creator has removed the video.

This is BIG. Accounts of several music artists on YouTube have been compromised – including @Drake, @shakira, @maroon5, @katyperry The most watched video – Despacito – has been deleted altogether, while the names of several other hugely popular songs have been vandalized. pic.twitter.com/njJDdyYc12 — Karthik Balakrishnan (@karthikb351) April 10, 2018

Not just Despacito, but several VEVO music videos of stars like Drake, Taylor Swift, Adele, Katy Perry, Shakira and Maroon 5 were affected. While the actual video content remained the same, the titles of the video were changed to include words like hacked or the names of the hackers and changed the description of the videos to “Free Palestine.” One of the hackers, who identified themselves as Prosox and another one as Kuruo’ish, wrote on Twitter, “It’s just for fun, I just use [the] script ‘youtube-change-title-video’ and I write ‘hacked.” He further added, “Don’t judge me I love YouTube.”

All the affected videos have now been restored and users are able to watch the official video of Despacito as well. In a conversation with BBC, Cyber security expert Prof Alan Woodward from Surrey University commented, “To upload and alter video content with code you should require an authorisation token. So, either this hacker has found a way around that need for authorisation, or they are being economical with the facts, or they obtained the permissions in some other way.” For now, YouTube as well as VEVO have been contacted for an official statement.

