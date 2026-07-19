YRF Responds To Tanishk Bagchi’s Rs 8 Lakh Pending Royalty Claim For Saiyaara Title Track

The celebrations for the one-year anniversary of the landmark romantic film in the world of Bollywood, Saiyaara, have become extremely stormy on the backstage front. While the audience was preoccupied with the unprecedented box-office performance worth ₹577 crore and making Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda instant celebrities, leading music producer Tanishk Bagchi caused a stir in the industry with his public complaint of huge monetary issues against the top production house, Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Bagchi asserted that despite the huge number of digital listens of the title song, there is still some balance due which he is unable to receive. YRF, realizing the damage control needed in the situation, denied all the allegations immediately, resulting in a huge discussion about the money from streaming and its distribution among technicians.

Tanishk Bagchi’s Bombshell Allegations: “Earned Zero From A Song So Big”

The creator came up with a very sentimental post on his official Instagram handle on Saturday, 18th July 2026, regarding the challenges that he encountered while preparing the song for the Mohit Suri movie. The musician known for hit songs such as Raatan Lambiyan and Aafat said that this is the first big project for him as part of YRF Music company and thus he invested all his creativity in this composition.

The monetary side of this arrangement was rather disappointing for Bagchi because all the money he got from the studio as an advance was spent in the preparation of this composition; thus, he did not have anything left before backend payments..

“What hurts the most is that, as per the royalty statement, I’m still yet to receive just ₹8 lakhs in royalties for a song that has gone on to do millions of streams and views across platforms. Honestly, for the amount of work, time and passion I put into this song, ₹8 lakhs feels like peanuts. I genuinely believed a song that reached this scale would have earned much more.”

To emphasize that his comments were not an effort to solicit pity from the public at large, Bagchi remarked that this tough experience had forever changed his views of how the Hindi music industry functions inside. He made it clear that henceforth, he will only work with those film directors who have integrity and artists, while it should be mentioned that only Mohit Suri and Irshad Kamil from this venture deserve his full respect.

YRF Shuts Down Rumors: “All Dues Paid As Per Contract”

As the claims started trending extensively within the trading community, YRF put out an instant denial regarding their accounting practices. YRF did not admit to holding back any money as the number one song was not a single artist production, but rather a joint effort of multiple composers.

A YRF spokesperson outlined the exact structure governing the track’s digital revenue:

“Saiyaara title track was a beautiful collaboration between three composers (Tanishk Bagchi along with Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami). We are deeply thankful for their brilliance in creating a timeless song that has touched a million hearts. Royalties for the title track have been shared and will continue to be shared by YRF equally between all three composers as contractually agreed by all, including Tanishk. YRF has paid every collaborator their due, as per contract, all within mutually agreed terms & time.”

Based on the opinions of trade experts, the reason why each of the earnings from the streaming service revenue pool should be divided into three equal shares of Bagchi, Abdullah, and Nizami causes their individual earning amounts to appear like smaller fractions compared to that of a single composer in a global blockbuster movie. After the clear explanation by YRF regarding the documents involved, Bagchi discreetly removed the sensational Instagram post from his page.

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