Yuvika Chaudhary Birthday Special: From Om Shanti Om To Bigg Boss And Love Story With Prince Narula, Her Journey In Showbiz

Yuvika Chaudhary has had a career that has moved between Bollywood, television and reality entertainment, with some of her most memorable moments coming away from the traditional film set. From her early acting days to her appearance in Om Shanti Om and her time inside the Bigg Boss house, Yuvika has remained a familiar name for Hindi entertainment audiences. But for many viewers, her biggest turning point came in Bigg Boss 9, where she met Prince Narula. What began as a reality-show connection eventually developed into a relationship, marriage and, years later, parenthood.

As Yuvika celebrates her birthday, here’s a look at the journey that shaped her career and personal life.

Yuvika Chaudhary’s Bollywood Journey Began Before Bigg Boss

Yuvika made her acting debut in the mid-2000s and went on to appear in several Hindi projects. However, one of her most recognisable early credits came with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007), where she was part of the film’s ensemble cast. The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer became one of the defining Bollywood blockbusters of its era and gave Yuvika a memorable place in the industry’s mainstream landscape.

She later appeared in films including Summer 2007, Toh Baat Pakki! and Daddy Cool Munde Fool, while also working in television and regional cinema.

How Did Bigg Boss 9 Change Yuvika Chaudhary’s Life?

In 2015, Yuvika entered Bigg Boss 9, hosted by Salman Khan. Although her stint on the show was relatively short, the season became an important chapter in her life for another reason. It was inside the Bigg Boss house that she met Prince Narula, who openly expressed his feelings for her. One of the season’s most remembered moments came when Prince attempted to express his feelings with a heart-shaped paratha carrying the words “THIS IS REAL”.

Yuvika was eventually evicted from the show, but the connection did not end with her exit.

Yuvika Chaudhary And Prince Narula’s Love Story

Their relationship continued outside Bigg Boss 9, gradually moving from reality-TV romance to a serious relationship. Prince and Yuvika later appeared together in the music video Hello Hello, and eventually made their relationship official. In January 2018, the couple announced their engagement. They married on October 12, 2018, in a lavish ceremony attended by friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry.

Their relationship has also experienced its share of public scrutiny. In recent years, speculation about trouble in their marriage made headlines, particularly after social-media posts and comments sparked rumours of a possible separation. However, Prince later spoke about the difficult phase and said that although they had once considered separating, they chose to work through their problems because they continued to love each other.

Yuvika And Prince Embraced Parenthood

The couple announced their pregnancy in June 2024 and later welcomed their daughter, Ikleen Narula, in October that year. Yuvika has also spoken openly about the couple’s journey towards parenthood, including their three-year IVF struggle. She has described the experience as emotionally challenging but ultimately one that brought them closer.

In 2026, Yuvika and Prince also appeared together on the reality show The 50, bringing their relationship back into the reality-TV spotlight that first introduced them to audiences as a couple. From a Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om to Bigg Boss 9, marriage and motherhood, Yuvika Chaudhary’s journey has evolved considerably over two decades, and her story continues to extend beyond the screen.