Lovebirds Yuvika Chaudhary and beau Prince Narula made their fans extremely happy after they announced their engagement on Wednesday and shared some adorable pictures from their special day. The two, who met on controversial reality show Bigg Boss season nine, have been dating each other since a long time. The duo never accepted their relationship in public and therefore surprised everyone after announcing the news of their engagement. The engagement was a low-key ceremony and the two looked absolutely stunning with each other.

Yuvika Chaudhary has featured in Bollywood films such as Om Shanti Om, Summer 2007 and Toh Baat Pakki. She also acted in a Kannada movie, Maleyali Jotheyali, in a lead role opposite Ganesh. In 2015, she was a contestant in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 9. Yuvika participated in Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj in 2004 which led to an acting assignment for the popular TV serial Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani, in which she played Aastha. She also appeared in a Coca-Cola advertisement opposite Kunal Kapoor. Farah Khan took notice of her and gave her a Bollywood break in Om Shanti Om.

On the other hand, Prince Narula started his career by participating in PTC Mr Punjab in 2014. He later participated and became the winner of three back to back reality shows such as MTV Roadies X2, MTV Splitsvilla 8 and popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss 9 in 2015. It was in Bigg Boss where he met the love of his life, Yuvika. He is currently playing the role of Lucky in &TV's Badho Bahu.