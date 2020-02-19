Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh is all set to make his digital debut with a web series with his wife Hazel Keech helmed by Shabnam Singh. Read the complete details here–

After winning hearts and hitting back to back sixers on the cricket field, Yuvraj Singh is all set to try himself on the big screen as he will soon be seen making his digital debut with a web-series which will be backed by Assam-based Dream House Productionz. The former cricketer will be featuring in the series along with his brother Zoravar Singh and his wife Hasel Keech.

As per reports, Zoravar will be seen playing the lead role and Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh will be directing the web series. It seems that Shabnam is very happy as recently she revealed about the big project in a press conference. She further revealed that she is proud that both of her sons and her daughter-in-law will be a part of this project.

There are also reports that Vipin Uniyal, who is the writer of Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, will be writing this web series and seems excited for the project as it serves as Yuvraj Singh’s debut project.

Moreover, with this web series, Yuvraj Singh becomes the first cricketer to make his digital debut. Moreover, the project will also be the first collaboration of Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech.

