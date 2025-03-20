Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee-Shirt Grabs Attention After Divorce Hearing, Internet Kickstarts Meme Fest

As Chahal exited the court, paparazzi attempted to get a reaction from him, but he remained silent. However, his T-shirt grabbed public attention, with social media users commenting on its message.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and model-dancer Dhanashree Verma have officially parted ways after the Bombay High Court granted their divorce.

Following the verdict, Chahal was spotted wearing a black T-shirt with the bold phrase “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy,” which quickly became a topic of discussion online.

#YuzvendraChahal visited the court wearing a tshirt: Be your own Sugar Daddy 😂😂 This is the most savage alimony hearing move I have ever seen 😂😂#dhanashreeverma pic.twitter.com/pqO15CjtXY
— Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) March 20, 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal’s T-Shirt Sparks Social Media Buzz

As Chahal exited the court, paparazzi attempted to get a reaction from him, but he remained silent. However, his T-shirt grabbed public attention, with social media users commenting on its message.

One user wrote, “He literally wore a T-shirt saying, ‘Be your own Sugar Daddy’.” One added, “The words on his T-shirt say it all,” as another mentioned, “lol he literally cooked whole pseudo feminist society

Dhanashree Verma Faces Online Trolling

Dhanashree has been subjected to intense online trolling ever since rumors of their separation emerged. Many users criticized her over alleged reports that she received ₹60 crore in alimony. However, it has now been clarified that Chahal actually paid ₹4.35 crore as part of their settlement.

The couple’s divorce was fast-tracked through a mutual consent petition, bypassing the usual six-month cooling-off period required under the Hindu Marriage Act.

Court’s Decision on Expedited Divorce

Justice Madhav Jamdar directed the Bandra family court to finalize the divorce before March 20 since Chahal would be unavailable after March 21 due to his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The couple had filed a joint petition to waive the cooling-off period, citing their long separation of over two and a half years.

Initially, the family court had refused to waive the period, stating that there was only partial compliance with the alimony payment. The court required Chahal to pay ₹4.75 crore, but at the time, he had transferred ₹2.37 crore.

However, the Bombay High Court acknowledged full compliance following a settlement, leading to the final approval of their divorce.

With the IPL 2024 set to begin on March 22, Yuzvendra Chahal is now gearing up to play for Punjab Kings in the upcoming season.

Relationship Timeline

Marriage: December 2020

Separation: June 2022

Divorce Filing: February 5, 2024

Final Divorce Approval: March 2024

The divorce between Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma marks the end of their three-year marriage. While their legal battle has concluded, the public discourse surrounding their relationship and settlement continues to spark interest online.