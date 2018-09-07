Bollywood's cutest couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, which has won many hearts, named their newborn 2nd baby as Zain Kapoor. The beautiful name is an Arabic word, which means beauty, grace. Many celebrities shared their best wishes with the couple.

The name came through actor Shahid Kapoor's Twitter handle on August 7, 2018

Bollywood’s cutest couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput named their newborn 2nd baby as Zain Kapoor on Friday, September 7th. The beautiful word is an Arabic word, which means grace, beauty. The name came through actor Shahid Kapoor’s Twitter handle on August 7, 2018. Many Bollywood celebrities shard their wishes and love for the newborn child, named Zain.

Meanwhile, Shahid thanked his followers and fans for their good wishes and innumerable blessings, Shahid wrote on Twitter: “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all.”

Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all. ❤️🙏 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 7, 2018

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput name their son Zain Kapoor LIVE Updates

Mira Rajput was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday. Shahid Kapoor was accompanied by his mother Neelima Azim and brother Ishaan Khatter in the hospital. Shahid Kapoor had announced the good news about his wife’s pregnancy with an adorable post on social media.

During her pregnancy, she was found having a gala time with her friends and her husband Shahid and her 1st daughter Misha around Mumbai.

ALSO READ:Bhojpuri item girl Kanak Pandey’s sensuous dance video has taken the Internet by storm!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More