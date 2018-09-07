Bollywood’s ‘IT’ couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have named their newborn second child as Zain Kapoor. Amid much anticipation, Shahid revealed the name of his second child on his official Twitter account on August 7, 2018. In his tweet, Shahid stated that Zain Kapoor is here and they feel complete. Shahid and Mira Rajput already have a two-year-old daughter, Misha. Thanking everyone for their well wishes and blessings, the actor added that they are overjoyed and so grateful. Kapoor, who has been a high on the controversial film Padmavat, will be seen soon in Batti Gaul and Meter Chalu Hai that are due for release soon. The releases will cement his position in Bollywood as a star for youth-oriented films and has enjoyed successful stints in caper films.
Live Blog
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap congratulates Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.
Congratulations— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 7, 2018
Shahid Kapoor orders a cute birthday cake for Mira Rajput!
#ShahidKapoor orders a cute birthday cake designed by #DaffodilCreations for wife #MiraKapoor with #JustHatched written on the top and #HappyBirthfayMotherHen message on it! How adorable ❤️❤️❤️ #HappyBirthdayMiraKapoor #ZainKapoor Posted by the designer on their insta 😍 pic.twitter.com/h0tGtaapE2— 🕊Mahezabeen🕊 (@Mahezabeen) September 7, 2018
Zayn Malik or Zain Kapoor, you decide?!
Zayn Malik and Now Zain Kapoor..!! 😍❤ My feelings ..!! 😍❤🙈 @shahidkapoor #ZainKapoor— ●YousRa Designs● (@YousRaDesigns) September 7, 2018
Shahid's lil.prince #ZainKapoor must be very beautiful to have such a name. I am so excited to see his pic— 💡Dr.Indira💡 (@induchak) September 7, 2018
I want to be #ZainKapoor when I grow up, so I can also trend on twitter just when I 'arrive'.— Deeksha Sharma (@tedhikheer29) September 7, 2018
Zain kapoor is most beautiful baby name ever must say jisna bhi rakha good choice zain means beauty grace n also zain no 7 in hbbic way and we all know no 7 is so lucky for @shahidkapoor he loves no 7 #ZainKapoor #MiraKapoor— Pihu💡 (@pihu097) September 7, 2018
Fans congratulate 'Shamira'!
Allah bless both Misha and Zain 😍 such beautiful names for beautiful babies 😭😭💘— Nimra❤Shahid💡BGMC💡21st Sep 2018 (@shanatic_nimra1) September 7, 2018
Tata Sky congratulates Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.
Congratulations, @shahidkapoor. We can't wait to see baby Zain. Sending you guys loads of love and good wishes. ☺️— Tata Sky (@TataSky) September 7, 2018
Shahid Kapoor arrives at Hinduja Hospital to meet his wife Mira and baby boy Zain.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BnazO5nnXTl/?hl=en&taken-by=viralbhayani
#ShahidKapoor & #MiraKapoor named their new born baby #ZainKapoor.— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 7, 2018
Little #Misha now has a brother to play with. pic.twitter.com/YoHlZbqWBU
NAME is here .... @shahidkapoor, #MiraKapoor and big sister Misha welcome baby Zain Kapoor to their cute little family. #RjAlok— RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) September 7, 2018
Is Zain a competition for Taimur? Fans speculate
Zain Kapoor or Taimur Ali Khan ke beech me bhi comparison chalu ho gaya 😂😂— ❤ⱽᶦʳᵃᵗᶦᵃⁿADI🇮🇳❤ (@Aditya_k168) September 7, 2018
Congratulations Shahid & Mira !! OMG !! Your Prince is named Zain - Extremely beautiful name.All our blessings & lots & lots of 💖 for him & your entire https://t.co/qujIc1p4DX wishes to #MiraKapoor on her 24th bday.God bless your family immensely Always 🙏— 💡Dr.Indira💡 (@induchak) September 7, 2018
SHAHID, MIRA, MISHA AND ZAIN!! A FAMILY!!! pic.twitter.com/tCvjNfJ38F— Adnan Ahmed Hashmi 💡 (@PerfectlyAdnan) September 7, 2018
OMG that is one beautiful name!! Zain Kapoor is gonna make your lives even happier, May God bless him and your beautiful family with abundant happiness & blissful moments. We're in love! ❤😍😭— Shahid's Pakistan FC 💡 (@ShahidsPakFC) September 7, 2018
Fans say they cannot wait to see Shahid's son Zain.
The name Zain is a Muslim baby name. In Muslim the meaning of the name Zain is: Beauty. Pretty. @shahidkapoor When the name itself is beautiful cant wait to see the little prince😍😍❤❤— Prerna❤️Shahid💡-Presha's💡BattiGulMeterChalu💡 (@prernaluvsshak) September 7, 2018
Zain means beautiful according to google.. Behad Khoosurat naam Shahid bhai..— Gaganabh Pandey (@gaganabh) September 7, 2018
Ha I loved it simple and charming ❤️❤️❤️ n hum logo ka dimag bi na kya kya soch lete hain 😂— Saliya (@salia_fernandes) September 7, 2018
Zain ka roll no. Last hoga class m🙈🙈😅— Prerna❤️Shahid💡-Presha's💡BattiGulMeterChalu💡 (@prernaluvsshak) September 7, 2018
Shahid,Mira,Misha and Zain ❤️❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭💕💕🙌🏻🙌🏻such a blessed souls u all are— K R I T I ♡ (@cutiepiekritz) September 7, 2018
Tweeple say Zain is a beautiful name, express their happiness
This is the best name😍😍😍 I can't express how happy i am.— FaIz Aa'n (@Faizaanibrahem) September 7, 2018
Fans outpour love on Zain Kapoor.
WE LOVE ZAIN KAPOOR, CAN'T WAIT TO SEE HIM 😍😍❤❤❤— Adnan Ahmed Hashmi 💡 (@PerfectlyAdnan) September 7, 2018
Abhishek Bachchan extends his well-wishes to the couple.
Many congratulations to Mira, Misha and you. God bless the little one. 🤗— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 7, 2018