Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput name their son Zain Kapoor LIVE Updates: Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who were blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday, have named their son as Zain Kapoor. The actor took to his official Twitter handle to reveal the name of the baby and thanked everyone for their wishes. Here is more updates and latest new on Zain Kapoor.

Bollywood’s ‘IT’ couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have named their newborn second child as Zain Kapoor. Amid much anticipation, Shahid revealed the name of his second child on his official Twitter account on August 7, 2018. In his tweet, Shahid stated that Zain Kapoor is here and they feel complete. Shahid and Mira Rajput already have a two-year-old daughter, Misha. Thanking everyone for their well wishes and blessings, the actor added that they are overjoyed and so grateful. Kapoor, who has been a high on the controversial film Padmavat, will be seen soon in Batti Gaul and Meter Chalu Hai that are due for release soon. The releases will cement his position in Bollywood as a star for youth-oriented films and has enjoyed successful stints in caper films.

Check out Shahid Kapoor's official announcement on his Twitter handle here:

Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all. ❤️🙏 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 7, 2018

