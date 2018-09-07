Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput Kapoor have recently welcomed their second child and its a cute baby boy. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor, who names their first child Misha, have given another cute and adorable name to their baby boy which is Zain Kapoor.

We cant wait to see the first glimpse of the little munchkin

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput Kapoor have recently welcomed their second child and its a cute baby boy. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor, who names their first child Misha, have given another cute and adorable name to their baby boy which is Zain Kapoor. Isn’t that name adorable? Soon after Shahid Kapoor shared the name of his second baby on social media site Twitter, the Internet was flooded with reactions and have been showering their blessings on the new-born.

Now that we have one more adorable star kid with an adorable name, let us have a look at some of the cutest celebrity kids with the cutest and unique names. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan names their little cupcake Taimur Ali Khan and he is one of the most adored star kids and his name caught a lot of attention as it is very different from others.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, named his third child AbRam which was loved by fans. Indian cricketer MS Dhoni named his daughter Ziva Dhoni which is once again a very different and cute name. Now that Zain Kapoor is here, we cant wait to see the first glimpse of the little munchkin.

