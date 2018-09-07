Zain Kapoor Twitter reactions: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput Kapoor have been blessed with a baby boy. Soon after the news surfaced on social media, Twitter was filled with blessings for the little star and congratulated the parents. Shahid Kapoor on Friday took to social media site Twitter to share that they have named their little prince Zain Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput Kapoor have been blessed with a baby boy. Soon after the news surfaced on social media, Twitter was filled with blessings for the little star and congratulated the parents. Shahid Kapoor on Friday took to social media site Twitter to share that they have named their little prince Zain Kapoor. Soon after Shahid and Mira broke the news of their baby’s name, Twitter was flooded with good wishes saying that they love the name of Shahid and Mira’s little munchkin.

Zain is Shahid and Mira’s second child. The couple gave birth to their first child in 2016 and named her Misha and now they are once again blessed and this time it is a darling baby boy. Bollywood actors such as Abhishek Bachchan and Shahid’s fans started pouring in their wishes on social media site Twitter.

Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all. ❤️🙏 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 7, 2018

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented Bollywood actors and was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and will be next seen in Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Sharing the news on Twitter Shahid wrote that their family is now complete.

Here are all the Twitter reactions to Shahid Kapoor and Misha Rajput Kapoor’s little baby boy Zain Kapoor’s name!

Zain Kapoor so cute name 💞💞💞💞😍😍😍😍 — Sara ♡ (@saraXstan_kiddo) September 7, 2018

Lovely name .. God Bless Zain Kapoor..😍😍🙏🏻 — Veera Sundriyal Pawar (@PawarSundriyal) September 7, 2018

Zain Kapoor 😍

Lots of love to him 💕💕💕

Waiting for his pics ❤❤ https://t.co/2ybF0OpPKs — Madhumita Bhattacharya GG 🇮🇳 (@Gautian_Madhu) September 7, 2018

Many congratulations to Mira, Misha and you. God bless the little one. 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 7, 2018

ZAIN KAPOOR OMG THATS THE NAME YESSS ❤💕💓💗 https://t.co/3mGe9P9QXZ — sadia. (@sadz__) September 7, 2018

Omgggggg Zain kapoor 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😘😘😙What a beautiful n unqiue name — Divya ka Meter chalu💡 (@Divya_slay) September 7, 2018

