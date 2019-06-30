Zaira Wasim, who rose to fame with her stint in Dangal and Secret Superstar, has announced her decision to quit Bollywood. She has penned an open letter in which she mentioned that her choice to join Bollywood 5 years back damaged her peace, iman and her relationship with Allah.

After proving her acting mettle in hit films like Dangal and Secret Superstar, Actor Zaira Wasim has decided to quit Bollywood. Zaira confirmed her decision to leave Bollywood with an open letter that is now making waves on social media. The decision to quit Bollywood has especially come at a point for Zaira when she completes 5 years in the industry.

In a heartfelt note posted on her social media handle, Zaira said that she took a decision 5 years ago that changed her life. The decision to become an actor not just garnered her immense popularity but she also started being projected as a role model for the youth. Something that she never intended.

On completing 5 years, she has realised that she might fit here perfectly but she does not belong here. This decision led her to a path of ignorance and interfered with her relationship with religion. It put her in a vulnerable situation that damaged her peace, iman and her relationship with Allah. She also cited verses from Quran and said that her heart is afflicted with two types of diseases, primarily, doubt and lust or desire.

Workwise, Zaira Wasim will be seen in the upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose and bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwavala and Priyanka Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures, the film will hit the screens on October 11, 2019. Along with Zaira Wasim, the film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

