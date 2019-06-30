Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood: After completing five years in Bollywood Dangal star Zaira Wasim who has last seen in Secret Superstar opposite Aamir Khan called quits and has left Bollywood. She will be next seen in The Sky is Pink and Lal Singh Chaddha.

Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood: The beautiful Kashmiri girl Zaira Wasim needs no introduction. Zaira, who made her way to our hearts with her amazing performance in Dangal as Younger Geeta Phogat earlier this morning made an official statement of leaving Bollywood for sure.

Her official statement on Instagram read as- Five years back she had made the decision of joining Bollywood and it changed her life but as she stepped into Bollywood it opened the doors of massive popularity. Because of which she became the youth icon of success, and this wasn’t her dream.

As she completes 5 years today, Dangal star Zaira Wasim said that she isn’t completely happy of her position and it feels like a struggle. Furthermore, she said that she feels like a totally different person and thinks she doesn’t belong here.

Moreover, the reason for her quitting Bollywood after 5 years is Allah and her religion. The depression survivor, Zaira Wasim said that the field apart from giving her immense love and support has lead her to a path of ignorance and she silently and unconsciously transitioned out of Imaan.

But this isn’t the end. The Indian actor will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra starrer The Sky Is Pink. The Movie went on floors last year and will be releasing this year. Apart from this Zaira Wasim as per reports will be seen in Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer Lal Singh Chhadha, but after quitting Bollywood earlier this morning more news is awaited.

Read her official statement here:

