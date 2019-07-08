Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about Zaira Wasim's retirement from Bollywood at the launch event of The Wakhra song from her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya. The actor quoted religion should empower not disempower.

Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut never feels shy to express her views or give her opinion on a certain issue. She’s been getting into controversies lately criticising other Bollywood actors from Hrithik Roshan to Ranbir Kapoor.

In fact, at the launch of her last film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana attacked Ranbir Kapoor by calling him apolitical and not expressing his views on political matters intentionally. Last month former actor Zaira Wasim announced her disassociation from films saying it was threatening her religion.

After she made the decision, actors from the industry from Anupam Kher to Raveena Tandon gave their views, some supported her and some condemned her, calling the decision regressive. Recently at the launch of Kangana’s Ranaut’s first song from Judgementall Hai Kya, she talked about the same matter and stated that religion should give you power instead of disempowering you.

On the work front, Dangal actor Zaira will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar which is set to release in October this year. The Kashmiri actor will not be participating in promotional activities as well.

Check out the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya here:

Meanwhile, Judgementall Hai Kya trailer was launched last week. The movie features Rajkummar Rao alongside Kangana and will be released by the end of this month, 26th July. The movie would be clashing with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Sharma's upcoming film Arjun Patiala.

