Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood: Dangal star who two days back announced her exit from the Bollywood industry was slammed by many actors among which Raveena Tandon too had tweeted against it. Now a new tweet has surfaced where Raveena Tandon questions Zaira if she is being forced to do so. Details inside.

Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood: Zaira Wasim who took social media by storm by quitting the Bollywood industry because of religion was slammed by many artists among which Raveena Tandon too called her a two move old and ungrateful to the Bollywood industry.

The Dangal actor who recently quit Bollywood took to her Instagram handle to share a six-page long article as to why is she planning to leave the industry. In the article, she said that the reason to leave is her religion and that she has gone further away from her imaan and Allah and plans to go back on the path.

As new video surfaced where media is claiming that Zaira has been forced to exit, Raveen deleted her tweet. Raveena tweeted- I wish her strength and luck. After this, I regret my first immediate tweet after reading her statement. Maybe she was forced to write what was unacceptable to people like me who love films, cinema, industry. Deleting that tweet now sounds harsh..

I wish her luck and strengthAfter seeing this,I now regret my first immediate tweet after reading her statement.Maybe she was forced to write what was unacceptable to people like me who love films,cinema,the industry, that I was born into.Deleting the tweet that now sounds harsh. https://t.co/Okcg3NrCFa — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 1, 2019

If this is true and the reason for her to quit,if she was or is under pressure, then I do feel sad for the girl.Was she forced into writing the long statement by radicals out of fear?She was a role model to so many youngsters with dreams and inspirations that they could achieve. https://t.co/Ym4aih4PBC — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 1, 2019

Furthermore, if this is true and the reason to quit is under pressure then I do feel sad for this girl. Was she forced into writing this big of an article by radicals out of fear? She was a role model for many youngsters with dreams and inspirations that she could achieve.

5 years ago I made a decision that changed my life and today I’m making another one that’ll change my life again and this time for the better Insha’Allah! 🙂 https://t.co/ejgKdViGmD — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) June 30, 2019

Zaira in her long statement said that she is unhappy in the industry and wishes to leave after 5 years in Bollywood. And her main reason was religion. Reacting to this many artists slammed her for being ungrateful to the industry. The national award winner Zaira Wasim will be next seen in The Sky is Pink which will mark as her last movie with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

This to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally. Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise! Thanks. — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) July 1, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App