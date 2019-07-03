Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood: Zaira Wasim who took social media by storm by quitting the Bollywood industry because of religion was slammed by many artists among which Raveena Tandon too called her a two move old and ungrateful to the Bollywood industry.
The Dangal actor who recently quit Bollywood took to her Instagram handle to share a six-page long article as to why is she planning to leave the industry. In the article, she said that the reason to leave is her religion and that she has gone further away from her imaan and Allah and plans to go back on the path.
As new video surfaced where media is claiming that Zaira has been forced to exit, Raveen deleted her tweet. Raveena tweeted- I wish her strength and luck. After this, I regret my first immediate tweet after reading her statement. Maybe she was forced to write what was unacceptable to people like me who love films, cinema, industry. Deleting that tweet now sounds harsh..
Furthermore, if this is true and the reason to quit is under pressure then I do feel sad for this girl. Was she forced into writing this big of an article by radicals out of fear? She was a role model for many youngsters with dreams and inspirations that she could achieve.
Zaira in her long statement said that she is unhappy in the industry and wishes to leave after 5 years in Bollywood. And her main reason was religion. Reacting to this many artists slammed her for being ungrateful to the industry. The national award winner Zaira Wasim will be next seen in The Sky is Pink which will mark as her last movie with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.