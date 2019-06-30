Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim, who is best known for her films like Dangal and Secret Superstar, has recently announced about her quit from Bollywood. Recently, the actor wrote a long heartfelt note where she mentioned about her journey in Bollywood from the last five years.

Bollywood star Zaira Wasim is among the most talented actresses of the industry. After featuring in big films and receiving many awards, the actor has currently shocked everyone with her recent post. Recently, the actor shared a long heartfelt note on social media and announced that after completing 5 years in Bollywood she now wants to quit.

Confirming her decision, the actor wrote that she entered Bollywood 5 years back and that decision changed her life completely. She revealed that though she might fit in Bollywood she doesn’t belong here.

She mentioned that though Bollywood gave her immense popularity and recognition and she also became the role model of the youth, she never wanted to become something like this. She revealed that after completing 5 years in the industry, she is not happy with what she is doing. She somehow feels that she has become someone else now. Her bond and relationship with Allah and her religion has somehow hindered in between these 5 years.

Moreover, she also revealed that she is also suffering from two types of diseases, first is doubt and the second is lust. On the work front, the actor has won many awards like National Film Award, Filmfare and National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement by the president of India for her phenomenal work in films like Dangal in 2016 and Secret Superstar. Moreover, she will also be appearing on-screen in the film The Sky Is Pink with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

Talking about the social media reaction, the actor is receiving mixed responses. Some are appreciating the actor for her strong decision while some are disliking it.

Take a look at some reactions:

Great step taken by#zairawasim

May Allah accept this and forgive your all sins.

Welcome back to your religion. — Izhar ghazi (@GhaziIzhar) June 30, 2019

The statement of @ZairaWasimmm is going to add salt to the injuries of fascists and is surely gonna set few AC studios on fire.

Brace yourselves!

God be with you.

More power to you! #ZairaWasim — Abid HasSAn (@Abi_S2X) June 30, 2019

Any path that leads away from the Allah is spiritually null and void ,no matter how wonderful it may be #ZairaWasim — Cashmere (@iibn_e_Adam) June 30, 2019

Indulging into the means of haram takes away the peace of mind and this is the legit proof. Barkat comes from halal. Kudos to this young girl for taking such a huge step. May Allah SWT grant us hidayah to follow the right path and refrain from sins. @ZairaWasimmm #ZairaWasim — Aqsa Kazi (@aqsaakazi) June 30, 2019

