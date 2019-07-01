Soon after Zaira Wasim bid adieu to her brief Bollywood career, several politicians and celebrities came out expressing their views on her decision. Recently, Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta extended her support to the actor asking those criticising her to let the Dangal actor do what her heart calls. In a detailed statement, Tanushree asserted that after going to Zaira’s post on Instagram, she wondered whether Wasim has born to guide Muslim kids to the true knowledge of Allah and Quran. She further added that she found her words familiar to the word of God. She said that Zaira has the ability to bless the soul.

Apart from Tanushree, other Bollywood actors, including Raza Murad and Neil Nitin Mukesh also extended their support to Zaira. While supporting the actor, Neil wished luck to the actor but also refrained himself from commenting on anything religious or political. Veteran actor Raza Murad also commented on the matter saying that one should respect her decision. He added that it was totally her decision to quit the industry, however, he found relating it to her religion unreasonable.

Among the supporters, Zaira has also been facing backlash from several Bollywood celebrities. Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon in a tweet said it does not matter if two film olds are ungrateful to an industry that has given them everything. However, they should leave gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves. Anupam Kher also came out in support for Zaira, however, he called her decision forced one. He said he found the decision forced as the actor has cited religious reasons behind quitting the Bollywood.

Earlier on June 30, Zaira Wasim announced that she has quit the film industry as it has damaged her connection with Allah.

