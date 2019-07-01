Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood: Zaira Wasim who called quits and left the Bollywood industry forever yesterday made a long comment as to why and what happened because of which she announced her disassociation with films. To this Raveena Tandon and The Sky is Pink, her upcoming film, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur commented.

Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood: Zaira Wasim who rose to fame with Dangal and Secret Superstar took the internet by storm yesterday when the news of her leaving Bollywood came flooding in. Taking to her official Facebook profile, Zaira Wasim revealed that she doesn’t feel like she belongs here and in the five years, she has lost herself and now plans to go on the path of faith and religion.

The beautiful Kashmiri girl who played the role of young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal will be next seen in The Sky is Pink. The movie which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. To her news of leaving Bollywood, The Sky is Pink producer Siddharth Roy Kapur commented I fully support her decision.

The statement read as- Zaira is an exceptional artist and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhary in our film. She has been a complete professional and has been cooperative during the full shoot. This is a purely personal decision which she must have taken after much thought. We will be supportive of her in every way now and always.

But there have been celebrities who have been slamming Zaira for making this decision. Raveen Tandon took to her twitter handle and wrote- Doesn’t matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry. Furthermore, she said that Zaira should keep her regressive views to herself and that our industry doesn’t discriminate on the basis of caste and religion so don’t discourage others.

Doesn’t matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 30, 2019

I standby and love my industry,all the opportunities it gives to everyone. Exit is your choice,reason,by all means.Just do not demean it for everyone else.The industry where all work shoulder to shoulder,no differences,caste,religion or where you come from. #Respect #indianfilms https://t.co/hRJKTfI9J8 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 30, 2019

The movie Sky is Pink is based on a motivational speaker- Aisha Chaudhary who has been diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis at the age of 13.

Read her official statement here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App