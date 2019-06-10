Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf has shared some funny moments on the set of The Sky Is Pink. Both the young talent is sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019.

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim, whose career started with none other than Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, is busy with her next Bollywood flick The Sky Is Pink. Zaira will share the screen with Bollywood desi girl Priyanka Chopra and other actors. Hichki and Dear Zindagi fame Rohit Suresh Saraf is also starring in the film along with Zaira Wasim. The young actor on Sunday took to social media and shared his latest on his Instagram handle. The two young actors can be seen indulged fun as the two actors are shooting for the song in the film. Rohit captioned the video as Song shoot got us like @zairawasim_ #TheSkyIsPink. As per sources, other actors Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar would also join Zaira and Rohit for the song.

Zaira Wasim made her acting debut with Bollywood blockbuster Dangal. The actor later was seen in Secret Superstar. The Sky Is Pink is the third Bollywood movie for the little actress. While Rohit was last seen in Hichki film. The film also starred Rani Mukerji in the lead roles.

The Sky Is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose. The film is bankrolled by Priyanka Chopra’s production house Purple Pebbles, Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP films and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s banner Roy Kapur Films. The film will hit the theatrical screens this year on October 11, 2019. The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at a younger age and died at the mere age of 19.

The Bollywood film is also marking the first on-screen collaboration of filmmaker Shonali Bose, Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. Earlier, Priyanka and Farhan had worked together in Zoya Akhtar’s film Dil Dhadakne Do co-starring Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma. Along with Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira, young talent Rohit Saraf is also be seen in the film.

