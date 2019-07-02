The Sky is Pink: Dangal actress Zaira Wasim will not attend any promotional events for her next film, The Sky is Pink. The movie will be released on October 11th this year.

The Sky is Pink: After making a bold decision to quit Bollywood, former actor Zaira Wasim revealed in a report, she won’t be attending her upcoming movie promotions of The Sky is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

Reports allege that Zaira requested the makers to excuse her from all the promotional activities that would start by August-end for the film’s October release.

The actress announced her ‘disassociation’ from films on Sunday stating that her relationship with her religion was being threatened. She received mixed reactions from her fans and from Bollywood industry as well, some are respecting her choice while some are calling it regressive.

Meanwhile, there were rumors that her social media account was hacked, after which she confirmed by uploading another post and clarifying her decision.

Zaira’s upcoming movie, The Sky is Pink, directed by Nitesh Tiwari is set to release on October 11th for which promotions were to began by August end. The director expressed his view in an interview by saying that its a huge loss for Bollywood as she was extremely talented and dedicated towards her work but he respects her decision as it’s her own choice at the end.

The Kashmir-born girl got an immense fan following after playing a lead role in Dangal which was a box office hit produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Her journey in Bollywood was of five years, she was last seen in Secret Superstar, the storyline of which is an irony to her current decision.

