Zaira Wasim Instagram account hacked: Dangal actor who announced her exit from Bollywood yesterday morning on the grounds of her being unhappy and going against her imaan and religion has clarified that her account was hacked.

As new reports flood in, the social media manager of Zaira Wasim claims that she didn’t write the five-page-long article and her account was hacked. The manager has clarified such rumors and has said that the social media account of the Dangal star was hacked. When asked more, the manager said that more details are awaited and they are looking into the matter of Zaira Wasim’s account hacking.

Zaira Wasim who was last seen opposite Aamir Khan in Secret Superstar and started her acting career with Dangal as young Geeta Phogat in a span of just five years has achieved a lot from starring in mega-budget movies to winning the National Award.

After five years in Bollywood, Zaira Wasim yesterday posted a five-page-long article where she said that she has gone against her religion and Imaan and now plans on leaving the Bollywood industry and go on the path of finding Allah.

On the work front, Zaira Wasim will be next seen in The Sky is Pink with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. The movie is set to release this year. The movie The Sky is pink marks as her last movie in Bollywood and is based on a motivational speaker suffering from pulmonary fibrosis from the age of 13.

