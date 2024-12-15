Zakir Hussain Hospitalized In San Francisco, Family Seeks Prayers For Recovery

Ustad Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla player, has been hospitalized in San Francisco for serious health issues. His family is requesting prayers for his speedy recovery. Zakir's illustrious career includes Padma awards and an international recognition by the US National Endowment for the Arts.

Renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, the eldest son of legendary tabla player Ustad Allah Rakha, has been hospitalized in San Francisco, USA, for serious health concerns. His family has appealed for prayers from his fans and well-wishers for his quick and full recovery. The news was confirmed by his brother-in-law, Ayub Aulia, who spoke to journalist Pervaiz Alam, revealing that the maestro’s health had taken a severe turn.

Born in 1951 in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain is considered one of the greatest tabla players in the world. Over his illustrious career, he has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan from the Government of India. Internationally, he was honored with the United States National Endowment for the Arts’ National Heritage Fellowship in 1999, the highest recognition for traditional artists and musicians in the USA.

Zakir’s musical journey began early in life; he started learning percussion at the tender age of 3 under his father’s tutelage. His first concert took place when he was just 7 years old, and by the age of 11, he was already touring. Zakir Hussain made history as the first Indian musician to be invited to the White House by former U.S. President Barack Obama for the All-Star Global Concert, a moment that marked a significant milestone in his career.

Despite his current health challenges, Zakir’s musical contributions continue to inspire. His band, As We Speak, recently announced an upcoming India tour, scheduled to begin in January 2025. The tour will feature talented artists such as Rakesh Chaurasia, Bela Fleck, and Edgar Meyer, further solidifying Zakir Hussain’s legacy in the global music scene.

As the world eagerly waits for his recovery, Zakir Hussain’s family and fans remain hopeful and united in sending their prayers for his swift return to health.

