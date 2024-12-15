Zakir Hussain: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Deletes Tweet After Confirming The Tabla Maestro’s Death

The alleged death of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has caused widespread confusion after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting deleted a tweet confirming his passing. As rumors spread, his family urges the public to disregard false reports and wait for official updates.

The news of the alleged death of renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has sparked confusion after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting deleted a tweet that had initially confirmed the passing of the legendary musician. The sudden retraction has left fans, fellow musicians, and the wider public seeking clarity about the situation.

Currently undergoing medical checkups

Reports suggest that Zakir Hussain is currently undergoing medical checkups in San Francisco. However, neither his family nor the local consulate have officially confirmed the details of his health condition. Amidst this uncertainty, fans have been urged to wait for an official statement.

Zakir Hussain’s sister, Khurshid Aulia, spoke to the media, requesting that the public not believe the rumors about his death. “My brother is deeply ill at this time. We are asking for all his fans around India and the world to pray for him, to pray for his health. But as India’s greatest ever exports, do not finish him off just yet,” she said.

Sister of Zakir Hussain speaks out

Khurshid Aulia continued, emphasizing the gravity of the situation while requesting the media to refrain from spreading false reports. “I just want to request all the media not to follow wrong information about Zakir’s passing. He is very much breathing at the moment. He is very very critical, but he’s still with us. He has not yet gone. So, I will request (the media) not to spread this rumour by writing or saying that he has passed away. I feel so bad watching all this information on Facebook which is very wrong,” she added.

Zakir Hussain’s close friend, renowned flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, also provided an update, sharing his concern about the situation. “He is unwell and admitted in the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation,” Chaurasia said.

Public reaction against rumors of death of Zakir Hussain

Despite the family’s clarifications, several prominent figures, including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers, paid tribute to the tabla maestro on social media after the false reports of his death circulated. However, there has been no official statement from Hussain’s family at the time.

Born in Bombay as the eldest son of the legendary tabla player Allah Rakha, Zakir Hussain followed in his father’s footsteps to become one of the most celebrated musicians in India and around the world. His exceptional skill and innovative approach to tabla playing have earned him recognition in both classical Indian music and international fusion genres.

The New York Times once described him as “a fearsome technician but also a whimsical inventor, devoted to exuberant play,” praising his performance at Carnegie Hall in 2009. His remarkable technique and playful spirit have made him a standout in the world of percussion.

A pioneering career

Zakir Hussain’s journey into music began at a young age. He once recalled writing a letter at the age of 13 to offer his services for a concert engagement that had originally been intended for his father. His honesty about not mentioning his age paid off, and thus began his illustrious musical career.

Throughout his career, Zakir Hussain has collaborated with several renowned international and Indian artists. His 1973 project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L. Shankar, and percussionist T.H. ‘Vikku’ Vinayakram brought together Indian classical music and jazz in a groundbreaking fusion.

Zakir Hussain’s contributions to music have earned him numerous prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023. His contributions to both Indian classical music and the global music scene have solidified his status as one of the most respected musicians of his time.

