Zakir Hussain Once Ran Away With A Lady At The Age Of 6, Know WHY

Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla virtuoso, passed away on Sunday, December 15, in the United States after battling complications related to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. He was 73 years old. Known for his mastery of the tabla, Hussain’s contributions to both Indian classical music and global music culture earned him numerous prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, and a Grammy.

Early Struggles and Determination

Born into a musical family, Zakir’s love for music was evident from a young age. Despite his talent, he faced opposition from his mother, who did not initially support his musical aspirations. In a revealing interview on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Zakir shared an emotional story from his childhood. At just six years old, he ran away from home, upset by his mother’s discouragement. He planned to start a life with Pujaran, a woman who worked in the household and was a singer. Zakir believed they could survive by playing music together. However, he was eventually stopped by his father, Alla Rakha, a respected tabla master and Zakir’s first teacher. The young Zakir’s love for music, combined with his father’s mentorship, kept him grounded.

Global Recognition and Achievements

Zakir Hussain’s career blossomed into an international phenomenon. He became one of the most influential figures in Indian classical music, performing alongside world-renowned musicians and collaborating with artists across various genres, including jazz, world music, and fusion. He was instrumental in bringing Indian classical music to a global audience, and his work in both India and abroad earned him widespread acclaim.

In addition to his musical career, Zakir was a dedicated educator, passing on his knowledge and passion to generations of musicians. His collaborations extended beyond traditional Indian music, working with celebrated artists such as George Harrison, John McLaughlin, and Mickey Hart. His efforts to elevate the tabla and Indian classical music as a whole have left an indelible mark on the global music scene.

Legacy as a Teacher and Cultural Ambassador

Hussain’s legacy is not just in his extraordinary performances but in his tireless work as a mentor and cultural ambassador. His teachings have inspired countless students and musicians, and his ability to blend traditional Indian music with global influences has forever changed the musical landscape. His passing has left a void in the music world, but his influence will continue to inspire future generations.

The Hussain family issued a statement confirming his death and requesting privacy during this difficult time. “His prolific work as a teacher, mentor, and educator has left an indelible mark on countless musicians,” the statement read. “He leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as one of the greatest musicians of all time.”

Zakir Hussain’s profound impact on music, both as a performer and as a teacher, will ensure that his legacy endures for years to come. He will be remembered not just as a virtuoso tabla player, but as a symbol of the universal power of music.

