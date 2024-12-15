Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Zakir Hussain Passes Away At 73: A Look At The Maestro’s Legendary Career And Contributions To Indian Music

Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro, passed away at the age of 73, leaving behind a monumental legacy in Indian classical music. Known for his virtuosity and global collaborations, Hussain's contributions spanned decades, from his iconic Grammy-winning album Planet Drum to collaborations with global artists like George Harrison and Mickey Hart. (READ MORE BELOW)

Zakir Hussain Passes Away At 73: A Look At The Maestro’s Legendary Career And Contributions To Indian Music

Zakir Hussain, the globally celebrated tabla virtuoso, left an indelible mark on the world of music with his mesmerizing rhythms and innovative collaborations. Born into a family of musical stalwarts, Hussain not only upheld his father’s legacy but also propelled Indian classical music to international acclaim. His genius was evident across genres, transcending borders and connecting audiences worldwide.

Early Life and Musical Beginnings

Zakir Hussain Allaraka Qureshi was born on March 9, 1951, in Bombay (now Mumbai), India, into a lineage steeped in classical music. His father, Ustad Allah Rakha Khan, was a legendary tabla maestro who mentored Zakir from an early age. Immersed in an atmosphere where music was a way of life, Zakir began playing the tabla as soon as he could reach across the drums.

By the age of seven, he was already performing in public, and by 12, he embarked on international tours. Zakir’s rigorous training under his father and his exposure to the intricacies of rhythm enabled him to master the tabla and innovate within its rich tradition.

The Tabla: An Instrument of Legacy and Innovation

The tabla, an instrument deeply rooted in Indian culture, comprises two drums of different sizes, each producing distinct sounds. Traditionally an accompaniment for vocal and instrumental music, Zakir revolutionized the role of the tabla, showcasing it as a lead instrument. His approach combined technical precision with creative improvisation, redefining what the tabla could achieve.

A Multifaceted Career

Zakir Hussain’s illustrious career spanned decades and included collaborations with musical legends across the globe. His iconic partnership with Ravi Shankar in the 1970s brought him international fame. He co-founded the fusion band Shakti with John McLaughlin, blending Indian classical music with jazz, creating a new genre that captivated audiences worldwide.

His collaboration with George Harrison and Mickey Hart produced the Grammy-winning album Planet Drum (1992), a landmark in world music. Hussain also contributed to movie soundtracks such as Apocalypse Now, In Custody, and Heat and Dust, where he also showcased his acting talent.

In India, Zakir became a household name through his association with Taj Mahal Tea commercials, immortalizing the catchphrase, “Wah Taj!” His ability to connect with audiences through both classical and popular mediums demonstrated his versatility and universal appeal.

Recognitions and Honors

Zakir Hussain’s contributions to music were celebrated with numerous prestigious awards, including:

  • Padma Shri (1988)
  • Padma Bhushan (2002)
  • Padma Vibhushan (2023)

Internationally, he was recognized as a cultural ambassador for Indian music, performing at significant events such as the White House’s International Jazz Day. His Grammy Award for Planet Drum marked him as one of the most innovative global artists of his time.

Personal Life and Philosophy

Zakir Hussain married Antonia Minnecola, a renowned Kathak dancer, and the couple had two daughters. Despite his global fame, Zakir remained deeply connected to his roots. He believed in keeping music central to every event he participated in, often refusing to perform at social gatherings with non-musical purposes.

A Sad Farewell

Zakir Hussain passed away on December 15, 2024, at the age of 73 in a San Francisco hospital. He had been battling severe health issues, including a heart-related condition, for over a week before his demise. Admitted to the ICU earlier that day, his passing was confirmed by family members and widely mourned across the music community. Fans and fellow artists remembered him as a pioneer who brought the tabla to global prominence​.

His passing marked the end of an era, leaving an irreplaceable void in the realm of music. However, his legacy lives on in his recordings, collaborations, and the inspiration he provided to musicians across generations.

Zakir Hussain’s life was a symphony of dedication, innovation, and tradition. From his humble beginnings in Bombay to the grandest stages of the world, he redefined the role of the tabla and placed Indian music on the global map. His unparalleled genius and passion for music will continue to resonate through time, ensuring that the rhythm of his tabla remains eternal.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: This Contestant Leads The Votes—Will They Clinch The Trophy?

Filed under

Grammy-winning tabla album Indian classical music Indian music legend tabla maestro Zakir Hussain Zakir Hussain biography Zakir Hussain legacy Zakir Hussain Passes Away

Advertisement

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Brands And Businesses Gear Up For Massive Marketing Campaigns

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Brands And Businesses Gear Up For Massive Marketing Campaigns

Ex-CIA Officer Links New Jersey Drone Sightings To Possible Biden Administration Exercise

Ex-CIA Officer Links New Jersey Drone Sightings To Possible Biden Administration Exercise

Dr. S. Jaishankar Emphasizes Adapting Foreign Policy To The Digital Era At Magazine Launch

Dr. S. Jaishankar Emphasizes Adapting Foreign Policy To The Digital Era At Magazine Launch

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: This Contestant Leads The Votes—Will They Clinch The Trophy?

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: This Contestant Leads The Votes—Will They Clinch The Trophy?

9 Students Hospitalised After Suspected Gas Leak At Jaipur Coaching Centre

9 Students Hospitalised After Suspected Gas Leak At Jaipur Coaching Centre

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: This Contestant Leads The Votes—Will They Clinch The Trophy?

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: This Contestant Leads The Votes—Will They Clinch The Trophy?

‘I Was Very Naked…’: Bridgerton’s Penelope Shares Her Insecure Family Reaction Amid Sex Scenes

‘I Was Very Naked…’: Bridgerton’s Penelope Shares Her Insecure Family Reaction Amid Sex Scenes

Will Smith Denies Involvement in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Alleged Controversial Gatherings: ‘It’s a Damn Lie’

Will Smith Denies Involvement in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Alleged Controversial Gatherings: ‘It’s a Damn Lie’

Zakir Hussain Hospitalized In San Francisco, Family Seeks Prayers For Recovery

Zakir Hussain Hospitalized In San Francisco, Family Seeks Prayers For Recovery

WATCH: Shweta Tiwari And Urvashi Dholakia Reprise Komolika and Prerna Roles In A Viral YouTube India Ad, ‘Brat And Demure Can’t Be a Friend’

WATCH: Shweta Tiwari And Urvashi Dholakia Reprise Komolika and Prerna Roles In A Viral YouTube

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox