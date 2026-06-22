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Home > Entertainment News > Zakir Khan Breaks Down As Father Surprises Him Onstage During Final Papa Yaar Show

Zakir Khan Breaks Down As Father Surprises Him Onstage During Final Papa Yaar Show

Comedian Zakir Khan broke down in tears at his final Mumbai Papa Yaar show when his father, Ustad Ismail Khan, made a surprise appearance on stage to perform on the sitar. The emotional Father's Day moment serves as Zakir's final major city performance before starting a long-term touring hiatus to focus on his well-being.

Zakir Khan with this Father Ustad Ismail Khan
Zakir Khan with this Father Ustad Ismail Khan

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-22 14:49 IST

Zakir Khan Emotional With Father: The comedy king of India Zakir Khan created an amazing climax towards the end of his highly acclaimed tour Papa Yaar in Mumbai. The spectacular event took place at the jam-packed SVP Dome Stadium in a surprising twist which made both the comedian and thousands of his fans cry. On the day when Zakir was performing a well-planned act, his dad the great classical sitar player Ustad Ismail Khan walked onstage in a surprise performance as a closing act with a sitar recital.





Zakir became highly emotional as his father was playing sitar, and he started crying before an awestruck crowd of spectators. The popular Sakht Launda took off his macho face in front of his father whom he hugged tightly onstage, making people stand up and clap for minutes. The emotional father-son hug which went viral on social media websites, was considered to be the best live performance moment of the year.

What Triggered Zakir Khan’s Surprise Emotional Breakdown at the SVP Dome Stadium?

The surprise on-stage reunion served as a highly emotional conclusion to an act which was essentially built upon respecting the parents. Zakir’s Papa Yaar comedy act is basically a highly personal storytelling performance that centers around the theme of middle-class Indian father-son relationships, love for parents, and family conflicts. Zakir had a habit of wrapping up his performance through the world tour by showing an emotionally touching video of his dad recorded about ten years ago on a huge backdrop screen.

Bringing the actual hero of these stories out of the shadows and making him perform live on stage gave the story a highly satisfactory ending. The emotional weight of the surprise setup left the performer highly speechless. Instead of concluding the performance with a set of humorous remarks, Zakir stood crying along with his father to reveal the personal side of the beloved performer to the audience.

Why Is Zakir Khan Taking a Long Break From Live Stand-Up Comedy Touring?

What made this performance so significant for all of the fans is that it served as Zakir’s official exit from the live tour circuit in India for at least the next few years. At a tour stop held in Hyderabad not so long ago, Zakir publicly shared information about his future plans, which include reducing the number of stand-up performances immensely. As per his plan, Zakir will stop performing actively in India for at least the next three to five years, which means that he may return to tours only after 2030.

The reason why the artist chose to take such a break lies in the fact that there is a critical need for him to think about his health and well-being now. Being the pioneer performer who became the first Asian comedian to headline a Hindi stand-up show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Zakir is ready to change his lifestyle. Although the artist’s decision leaves a huge gap in the local live comedy scene, Netflix recently released the first preview of their new Papa Yaar special episode.

How Did the Internet and Major Indian Celebrities React to the Father’s Day Viral Video?

This sentimental video of their stage hug swiftly led to complete chaos on all major digital platforms. People on Instagram and X left media comments sharing how moved they were by the video. Commenting on this video, one user stated, “Zakir Khan is living the Papa Kehte Hain moment which every Indian son aspires to achieve in his life.” Commenting on the evening in a single line, another user said, “The most significant and powerful performance of the night was not of Zakir Khan but of his father.”

Not just that but this big event saw some of the finest people from the Indian entertainment industry attend it. Veteran comedy star Johny Lever was there as a special guest in the show and made an appearance on the stage with Zakir Khan, earning huge appreciation from him as he mentioned that “we all follow the way he laid for all of us. A true legend.” Ayushmann Khurrana, a famous face from Bollywood also expressed his surprise about the show.


ALSO READ: Vikram Bhatt Opens Up On Jail Ordeal, Reveals How Mahesh Bhatt Supported His Family During Cheating Case

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Zakir Khan Breaks Down As Father Surprises Him Onstage During Final Papa Yaar Show
Tags: Emotional MomentUstad Ismail KhanZakir Khan

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Zakir Khan Breaks Down As Father Surprises Him Onstage During Final Papa Yaar Show

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Zakir Khan Breaks Down As Father Surprises Him Onstage During Final Papa Yaar Show
Zakir Khan Breaks Down As Father Surprises Him Onstage During Final Papa Yaar Show
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