Bollywood beauty Zareen Khan is undoubtedly one of the hottest and sexiest actors in the industry. The hottie never misses a chance to create a buzz on social media with her Instagram photos. Apart from being an active social media user, Zareen keeps sending ripples to the fashion industry with her exceptional style. The actor barely misses a chance to makes her fans spellbound with her looks and pretty face. Zareen Khan has around 6 million followers on her Instagram account. The actor knows how to create headlines with her photos and let’s just admit that she has got the looks to make fans’ heart skip a beat.

The diva is known for her glamorous look and dance skills. Well, Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut in Anil Sharma’s period war film Veer. In the film, she played the role of a princess opposite Salman Khan. Zareen Khan shot to fame from her item number song ‘Character Dheela” from the film Ready, which was one of the highest blockbusters of the time. Zareen Khan had done a lot of Bollywood movies such as Veer, Ready, Housefull 2, 1921, Hate story 3 and many more.

Meanwhile, take a look at some of her Instagram pictures:

Zareen Khan, most noticeable works was in Hate story 3. The actor looked flawless in the movie and was massively lauded for her acting skills. The movie was released on December 4, 2015, and had done decent business at the box office. Zareen is a multi-talented actor, she is basically known for her dance skills. The actor has also appeared in Tamil and Punjabi industry. From the past one year, she didn’t appear in any movie. Her last movie was 1921 which was launched in 2018, unfortunately, the movie had not done the good business in the box office. Till now, her fans are waiting for her comeback to the Hindi film industry.

