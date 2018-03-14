Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid confirmed their break up on Wednesday after dating for more than 2 years. In a official statement, the singer said that he has huge respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend and thanked his fans for respecting the decision and their privacy. Later, supermodel Gigi Hadid released an official statement on her Twitter handle and said that she's forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Zayn and she shared.

Singer Zayn Malik and Supermodel Gigi Hadid have officially called it spits after dating for more than 2 years. Confirming the news on his Twitter handle, the singer said that he has huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. In the official statement, Zayn said: “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul.”

“I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all,” he added. Soon after his announcement, Gigi took to her Twitter handle to issue her side of the statement and said, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared.”

“I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be,” she added. In a conversation with a leading British tabloid, a source close the couple had earlier revealed, “Sadly Zayn and Gigi have separated. They are no longer a couple but they do remain close and are supportive of each other. The reality is that they’ve grown apart, having been together for a long time. They have crazy work schedules that would put pressure on any relationship. This is definitely the end for now, but this isn’t a bitter split and they both have respect for each other. It’s a mutual decision so no one has completely ruled out a reunion in the future, but for now that’s not where their heads are at.”

