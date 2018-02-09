Singing sensation Zayn Malik has recorded his first ever Hindi song for a Bollywood movie. The heart-throb, who recently featured at the cover page of a leading Indian fashion magazine, also hinted at a possible collaboration with A.R Rahman. Revealing further details about new song, Zayn said that the song has a lot of Urdu and some nice qawwali sounds along with Bhangra vibes.

Singing sensation and teenage heart-throb Zayn Malik is all set to mesmerise the Bollywood industry with his spectacular voice. The former one direction member has recorded his first-ever Hindi song and has hinted at a collaboration with Grammy award winner AR Rahman. Zayn, who recently featured on the cover page of a leading Indian fashion magazine, revealed, “It’s one of the first songs I’ve sung in full Hindi, so it’s going to be cool to see what the response to that is.”

Giving insights into his brand new song, the 25-year-old pop singer added, “There’s definitely a lot of Urdu; some nice qawwali sounds. There might even be some bhangra vibes. I have worked with AR Rahman on one song.” Talking about the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, Zayn further revealed, “I personally wasn’t a huge fan until I met him. I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me, but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him.”

The report also added that after meeting Shah Rukh Khan, Zayn was so impressed by him that he also made his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid, with whom he had featured in his single Pillowtalk, watch Shah Rukh Khan’s film Devdas. Earlier this week, Zayn Malik had also reflected on his Bollywood roots by posting a photo of his father along with legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar and captioned, “Abu with Dilip Kumar.”