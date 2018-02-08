Pop singer Zayn Malik on Thursday shared classic throwback photo of his father and Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar. The 25-year-old Pillowtalk hitmaker shared the photograph of his father with Dilip Kumar on his Instagram. "Abu with Dilip Kumar,” Zayne wrote in his Instagram photo. The Instagram has garnered over 1 million likes so far with 18.2k comments. Zayn, who recently became the face of magazine cover of Elle India's February edition revealed that he used to watch Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan before becoming a huge fan of Badshah of Indian cinema Shah Rukh Khan.

Zyan, who gave King Khan an honourable mention after appreciating his humble nature when he personally met Shah Rukh during an award show recently recorded his first Bollywood song. Speaking about his new Bollywood song, Zayn asserted that it will be his first track in Hindi. “It’s one of the first songs I’ve sung in full Hindi, so it’s going to be cool to see what the response is,” Zayn was quoted as saying. Following his split with boy band One Direction in 2015, Zayn had earlier combined an Urdu folk song in his debut album Mind of Mine. Zayn used the Pakistani folk song as an intermission track named Flower which he recorded in his father’s native language.

Malik is dating supermodel Gigi Hadid and was recently featured in the fashion magazine Elle India. In one of his interviews he revealed that he used to watch Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan before becoming a huge fan of Badshah of Indian cinema Shah Rukh Khan. “If you ever get a chance to watch a good Bollywood movie, watch Devdas! Have you seen Devdas? It’s got Shah Rukh Khan in it. You know who Shah Rukh Khan is, ” Zayn asked during a conversation with the fashion magazine.