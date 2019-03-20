Zee Cine Awards 2019: Bollywood celebrities leaves no chance to create buzz and give major fashion goals to their fans. Rather it is their on-screen look or red carpet appearances, they carry every outfit with grace and glamour. Recently, stars like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt attended the Zee Cine Awards that took place yesterday night. Have a look at the pictures:

One of the most awaited and celebrated nights, Zee Cine Awards held last night and Bollywood celebrities took this as a big chance to showcase their glamour and style by appearing in stunning outfits. The tradition of starting with this award ceremony happened in November 1997. Keeping the style game ahead, Janhvi Kapoor looked like an absolute doll in a red sparkling corset ball gown. With dark makeup, red lipstick and nicely tuck-in bun, the actor looked gorgeous. Further, the lust stories actor Kiara Advani made heads turn with her super stylish yellow off-shoulder gown. With trendy footwear and thigh-high slit, the actor killed the ceremony with her fiercely hot looks. Badhaai Ho actor Ayushmann Kharrana also looked dapper at the award ceremony. Dressed in black suit and black bow, the actor carried himself well with a long moustache.

Further, Kalank actor Varun Dhawan shared the frame with Bollywood beauty Hema Malini, while they posed at the red carpet. Varun wore a stylish light blue and white suit, meanwhile, Hema Malini looked flamboyant dressed in a pink and white saree. She further detailed her attire with a pearl set, which is looking alluring on her. With an ear to ear smile and adorable looks, both of them posed amazingly for the camera.

Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone with Alia Bhatt also graced the event by posing together alluringly. Alia Bhatt wore a floral print dress, meanwhile, Deepika wore a stylish red gown, which was looking amazingly on her.

Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi also graced the event with her presence. She wore an off-shoulder light blue sparkling gown with a thigh-high slit, which looked absolutely stunning on the actor. Talking about the professional front, currently, the actor is busy shooting for Street Dancer which is directed by Remo D’ Souza opposite Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is set to hit the theatres on November 8, 2019.

Bollywood hottie Sunny Leone also appeared at the red carpet with her husband Daniel Weber. Sunny Leone wore a metallic colour gown in which is she looking appealing, meanwhile her husband wore a black suit in which he is looking dapper. Many other Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Aparshakti Khurana, Pooja Hegde, Dia Mirza and Ankita Lokhande also graced the event by their stunning entries.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More