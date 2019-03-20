Zee Cine Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stole the limelight at the Zee Cine Awards 2019. A video is surfacing on the social media where the couple can be seen dancing and spreading their charisma with elegance while performing on-stage together. The video is simply unmissable on the Internet as the duo matched their dance steps.

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is the most-talked couple of the tinsel town. Ever since they’ve confirmed their relationship in public, there is not a single detail which hasn’t gone amsiss by the media. Presently, be it at a simple outing or at awards ceremony, the Brahmastra co-stars are grabbing everyone’s attention. On Tuesday, March 19th 2019, at the Zee Cine Awards also couple stole the limelight with their chemistry while performing on stage. A video is doing the rounds on the Internet where the lovebirds can be seen dancing together. In the video, the two can be seen matching their dance steps while Kartik Aryan and Vicky Kaushal can be seen gazing in awe at the couple. Apart from this, the paparazzi clicked them endlessly as they spotted Ranbir-Alia walking hand in hand outside the event. All the photographs are simply set of beautiful photos where the duo can be seen inseparable from each other. Alia Bhatt as usual looks gorgeous in her floral white gown. With minimal accessories and loose strands of soft curls, she amps her style statement with utmost elegance.

Ranbir Kapoor also looks handsome in his black suit. IWtha matching coloured striped tie, he made sure to give fashion goals.

Zee Cine Awards 2019 was a grand affair at Mumbai on Tuesday evening. From Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini to Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, all the Bollywood stars made sure to attend the award show.

Check out photos and videos from the award ceremony.

The couple is in the news for various reasons. Be it her personal relationship or professional collaboration, the actors are presently the hot scoop of the B-town, presently. On being asked about getting married in this year. While speaking to leading daily, Alia Bhatt said that marriage never crossed her mind. She is not averse to it. But presently, it’s not in her plan. She has lots of work which can’t be finished even after post-marriage(in case she gets married). But currently, she wants to focus on work. Her priorities will probably shift in time.

Alia Bhatt recently celebrated her 26th birthday with her friends and family members. A video from her birthday celebration took the social media by storm where she can be seen cutting the cake.

