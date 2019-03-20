Zee Cine Awards 2019: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has bagged Best Actress award for Padmaavat at Zee Cine Awards in Mumbai. Dressed in a red gown, Deepika looked stunning as she took away her first award of the year. In Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone essayed the role of rani Padmaavati queen. She personified elegance, beauty, and grace as she donned the regal designer outfits.

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Bollywood’s lead actor Deepika Padukone began the last year with a bang delivering stellar performance with Padmaavat. This year, leaving behind all the actresses, Deepika Padukone started the season by bagging the Best Actress Award at Zee Cine Awards. Dressed in a red gown, Deepika looked stunning as she took home the first award. In Padmaavat, essaying the astounding beauty Rani Padmavati on screen in Padmavat, Deepika Padukone personified elegance, beauty, and grace as she donned the regal colours.

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram to share a photograph. In the photograph, she can be seen flaunting her red outfit. In the caption, she thanked Zee Cine Awards 2019 for the recognition. Essaying the most challenging role by Deepika Padukone, the actress made it look effortless slipping into the skin of the royal beauty. Garnering appreciation from all quarters for her exemplary acting skills, Deepika’s award-winning performance created an uproar all over.

Recently, the actor earned an honour of installing her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds in London. Dedicating the same to her foundation Live Laugh Love, Deepika regarded as the figure as the Statue of Purpose. Not just that, she has also earned recognition worldwide. Recently, she has bestowed the title of a global star by Vogue US and, also graced the cover of the magazine.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, in which she will essay her as an acid victim survivor. Bajirao Mastani actor will not only play the lead role but will also produce the film. The movie will go on the floors next week and Deepika will begin her first schedule in Delhi.

On the personal front, Deepika Padukone tied the knot with Ranveer Singh at Lake Como Palace in Italy. The wedding took place in two traditions that is Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies on November 14 and 15. The couple’s wedding photographs took social media by storm. Soon after posting their photographs, the comment section was bombarded with compliments. In all the photographs, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look beautiful together in candid clicks. Dressed in designers’ outfits, the duo looked charming.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More