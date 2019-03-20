Zee Cine Awards 2019: Bollywood duo Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most alluring couples of the industry. Recently, both the actors recreated their wedding and took pheras on the stage of the award ceremony around the host Vicky Kaushal. Not only this Kartik Aaryan became the priest, watch the video here–

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adorable couples of the industry. Starting from supporting each other in thick and thins to enjoying themselves to the fullest, the duo is perfect for each other. Recently both of them won big at Zee Cine Awards, while beauty queen Deepika won the Best Actress award for Padmaavat, her husband Ranveer took home the Viewers Choice Award for Best Actor in the leading role for doing one of the difficult roles of Alauddin Khilji. As a gesture of respect, Deepika handed the awards from Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her husband Ranveer Singh. Not only this, after receiving the award, Deepika also named all the characters of Ranveer Singh in their films in her speech. Like every husband, Ranveer Singh got excited and started dancing in between her speech. When Ranveer Singh received the award, he expressed his emotions and thanked Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his opportunities that he rewarded the actor. He thanked him saying that without him, he could not become the actor he is today.

Not only this, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone further entertained the audience by rejuvenating their wedding on the stage. Ranveer Singh held Deepika’s dress and then took pheras around the host of the show Vicky Kaushal and Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan played the role of the priest. Ranveer and Deepika are one of the cutest couples of the industry and since their wedding that happened in November, Italy, both of them continue to give major couple goals to their fans.

Talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh last appeared on-screen with his recently released film Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt. Together both of them created buzz with the interesting storyline and powerpack performances. The film received great responses from the critics as well as audiences and did wonder at the box office. Ranveer Singh is all set to appear in Kabir Khan’s film 83 and will play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev. Not only this, but he will also appear in Karan Johar’s film Takht with stars Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is also all set to appear in Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak. This film will mark the actor’s debut in the production. The shoot of the film has begun and everyone is excited to see Deepika in the role of Laxmi, who is an acid attack survivor. The movie is based on a real-life story and the first glimpse of the film is already out.

