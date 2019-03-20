Zee Cine Awards 2019: From Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh, Hema Malini, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali bagging the famous Zee Cine 2019 awards, the star-studded event which was held yesterday in Mumbai, witnessed Bollywood celebs in immense number. Here's the full list of winners:

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Bollywood celebs were seen attending one of the most famous, Zee Cine Awards 2019 yesterday i.e. March 19 in Mumbai. With Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan and Uri: The Surgical Strike star Vicky Kaushal, hosting the much-awaited award show, the star-studded event revolved around the chemistry of love birds. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s sizzling dance performance on Ishq Wala Love to newly married, Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh taking pheras on stage, Zee Cine 2019 awards were full of surprises and fun.

Well, Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sudhanshu Vats and Ajit Andhare under the banners of Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, has bagged the best actor male in viewers choice, best actor female and best director award. Well, that was not it! Padamaavat also took home the best choreography award for the chartbuster song, Ghoomer.

Talking about 2018’s blockbuster movie which gave a great exposure of Ranbir Kapoor’s career, won the best actor and best actor in supporting category. While Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor bagged best dialogues along with best debut director award. Debut awards for best actor male as well as female were given to Dhadak actors who broke the Internet with their unmissable chemistry in the movie.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana who is currently enjoying the grand success of Neena Gupta starrer Badhai Ho, became a lucky guy to win a special award for Andhadhun. Not just that, the blockbuster film also took home the best actor award in a negative role.

Here is the full list of Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners’ list:

Best Director

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat

Best Debut Director

Amar Kaushik for Stree

Best Actor (Female)

Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat

Best Debut (Female)

Janhvi Kapoor for Dhadak

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Katrina Kaif for Zero

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Vibha Saraf and Harshdeep Kaur for Dilbaro (Raazi)

Best Actor (Male)

Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Vicky Kaushal for Sanju

Best Debut (Male)

Ishaan Khatter for Beyond the Clouds/ Dhadak

Best Actor (Male) Viewers Choice

Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Yasser Desai for Naino Ne Bandhi (Gold)

Best Actor in a Negative Role

Tabu for Andhadhun

Best Actor in a Comic Role

Kartik Aaryan for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Extraordinary Contribution to the Indian Cinema

Hema Malini

Extraordinary Icon for Social Change

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Extraordinary Performer of the Year

Ayushmann Khurrana

Best Choreography

Ghoomar for Padmaavat

Best Dialogues

Pankaj Tripathi for Stree

Best VFX

Zero

