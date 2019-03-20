Zee Cine Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor who is a Bollywood newbie knows how to carry her glamorous aura with style. The actor who is proving her worth with her phenomenal acting skills is making sure to not stay behind in fashion race. On Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Mumbai, when Janhvi Kapoor graced the red carpet of Zine Cine Awards, in Atelier Zuhra's red coloured ball gown, she left everyone amazed with her stylish entry.

Janhvi Kapoor defines trendy fashion with style. From a simple outing to magazines’ photoshoots, Dhadak actor has always gone a notch higher in giving style goals. On Tuesday, March 19th 2019 in Mumbai, Janhvi Kapoor walked the red carpet for the Zine Cine Awards, and undoubtedly, she left everyone awestruck in her beautifully designed red coloured princess gown. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared ample of photos and videos from the same. In the photographs and videos, she can be seen flaunting her grace with flawless attitude in Atelier Zuhra’s gown. Donning an off-shoulder well-tailored ball gown with mosaic mirror work, Janhvi Kapoor looks an epitome of beauty.

With a red lip colour and minimal accessories, she maintained her fashion statement at a decent level. Brownie points for her million dollar smile and elegance. She also won the Best Actress- Debut award for her movie ‘Dhadak’. Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan and Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal hosted the show.

Zee Cine Awards was a star-studded affair. Malaika Arora, ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber, actor Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Kiara Advani. Apart from them, Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait, Pataakha actor Radhika Madan and Aparshakti Khurana, also walked the red carpet.

Janhvi Kapoor recently graced the Hello Hall Fame Awards where again, she looks extremely beautiful in a white shimmery thigh-high slit gown. She made ahead turning entry and impressed everyone with her stylish entry.

Check out the photos and videos that are flooding social media.

Janhvi Kapoor debut in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak along with Ishaan Khatter. She was widely appreciated for her acting performance in the movie across the globe. The movie was released on July 20, 2018. It was a Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat, the movie was made on the budget fo Rs 41 crores. It collected approximately Rs 110.11 crores at the Indian Box-office. It was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. She has also been roped in for a multi-starrer Takht.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More