Zee Cine Awards: The grand award night was witnessed by many Bollywood stars. From the hot newbies like Janhvi Kapoor to the glam queens like Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora, everyone came in the most stunning looks. Malaika Arora yet again left her fans spellbound with her super hot red slit gown. The diva took to her official Instagram account to share a few photos from the night.

Zee Cine Awards: Malaika Arora is one of the most sizzling ladies of the industry who never fails to turn heads with her sexy avatars. This time too, the glam queen stole the show with her red-hot look and people are going gaga over it. Taking the social media by a storm, Malaika Arora shared some photos from her look for the night. Ditching the black and whites, Malaika Arora made a fashion statement with the boldness of red. The thigh slit gown was definitely too hot to handle and nailed the red-carpet look at Zee Cine Awards.

Known for her superb fashion sense and envious body, Malaika Arora never misses a chance to impress her fans with the best of the attires. Continuing to win hearts, Malaika Arora opted for a sexy red gown for Zee Cine Awards and left everyone astonished. With her gorgeous hairdo and silver stilettos, she looked heavenly. The dancing queen took to her official Instagram account to post photos from the big night, looking stunning as ever. Take a look at these mind-blowing pictures!

Popular for her sexy moves and on-point fashion sense, Malaika Arora has been giving many wardrobe ideas to the girls out there but this time, she nailed it. While the lady graced the red-carpet alone, ex-husband Arbaaz Khan appeared with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani who looked stunning in a silver colour gown. The couple complemented each other with their white and black outfits and the contrast really worked well.

Zee Cine Awards which took place this Tuesday was a star-studded night. Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion in the best of their avatars. Stealing the limelight, Sunny Leone, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Hema Malini posed for the perfect red-carpet photos. The show was hosted by Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Kartik Aaryan and Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal and they rocked it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More