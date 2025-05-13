Home
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

In an Instagram post, Zeenat Aman shared two clips from Hum Kisise Kum Naheen—a romantic scene and the unforgettable qawwali Hai Agar Dushman Zamana Gum Nahin.

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman and Rishi Kapoor


Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently charmed her social media followers with a behind-the-scenes memory from the 1977 classic Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, where she acted opposite Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor.

Her story offered a candid reflection on height-related insecurities and gender norms in classic Hindi cinema.

In an Instagram post, Zeenat Aman shared two clips from Hum Kisise Kum Naheen—a romantic scene and the unforgettable qawwali Hai Agar Dushman Zamana Gum Nahin.

While reflecting on her brief collaboration with Rishi Kapoor, Zeenat disclosed that they worked together only once throughout their careers. That collaboration was thanks to director Nasir Hussain, who considered her a “lucky charm” after the blockbuster success of Yaadon Ki Baaraat.

Rishi Kapoor and the Cushion Trick

Zeenat revealed an amusing incident from the film shoot. She noted that within the traditional gender expectations of Hindi cinema, actresses were often discouraged from appearing taller than their male counterparts.

During a romantic sequence, the director had to use not one, but two cushions to make Rishi Kapoor look taller while they were seated on a couch.

“Those familiar with this page already know that many of my co-actors found my height to be a challenge. Back then, it wasn’t considered ideal for a heroine to be taller than her hero. So during a flirtatious scene between Chintu ji (Rishi Kapoor) and me, the director had to discreetly place him on cushions to offset the height gap,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

A Special Appearance by Zeenat Aman

Zeenat clarified that her role in Hum Kisise Kum Naheen was limited to a single qawwali number and a short romantic sequence. Despite the brief role, she agreed to it out of gratitude toward Nasir Hussain and the success they previously shared.

The iconic actress recently revealed that she had been hospitalized due to health concerns, though she is now recovering. Zeenat Aman plays a significant role in Netflix’s The Royals, which debuted on May 9.

The series features a star-studded cast including Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, and Sakshi Tanwar.

