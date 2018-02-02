Soon after veteran actress Zeenat Aman filed a molestation case against a businessman named Amar Khanna in Mumbai on January 30, the Juhu police on Friday has arrested the businessman for stalking and criminal intimidation filed against him by veteran actress Zeenat Aman. In the complaint, which has been registered under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, the actress said that Khanna molested her over the past few months and behaved badly.

In the early investigation, the police said the two had known each other for a while; however, the relationship had soured over some issues following which Aman had stopped talking to the businessman. However, the businessman apparently kept calling and following her. After failing to convince Khanna to stop stalking, the veteran actress finally approached the police and filed a complaint at Juhu Police Station. Amar Khanna was said to be absconding earlier, but however, he is now in police custody after the investigation was launched into the issue.

Zeenat Aman has featured in many blockbusters like Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Lawaaris, Alibaba Aur 40 Chor and many more. She received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the Zee Cine Awards function in 2008 as recognition of her contribution to Hindi Cinema. She also received An Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema award at IIFA awards 2010 held at Colombo, Sri Lanka. Zeenat Aman had a TV show called In Conversation with Zeenat made by B4U TV and also made an appearance along with Hema Malini in the popular show Koffee with Karan hosted by Karan Johar.